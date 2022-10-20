Operating Room Management Market Is Expected to Generate USD 10.0 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global operating room management market garnered $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $10.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.5 billion Market Size in 2031 $10.0 billion CAGR 13.0% No. of Pages in Report 282 Segments covered End User, Solution, Component, and Region. Drivers Surge in the pricing pressures on hospitals Concerns over growing of healthcare costs Increase in advantages of using operating room management systems Rise in adoption of operating room management solutions by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers Surge in prevalence of diseases that require surgical treatment Opportunities Increase in the awareness regarding the advanced technologies Rise in awareness regarding the benefits offered by the operating room management software Restraints Lack of skilled technicians High cost of maintenance of systems

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the operating room management market share in a negative way, as various other healthcare information technology industries were affected.

The pandemic affected the workforce and also created staffing issues, procedural prioritization, and transmission risk of the virus during the surgery procedures. This also decreased the number of surgeries performed in hospitals. The establishment of technologies in hospitals was also hampered due to lockdown issues.

The pandemic further created the financial revenue loss for various market players. For instance, Finland-based TietoEVRY witnessed a decline in overall revenues in 2020 as compared to 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19.

Moreover, Springer Nature analyzed the effect of the pandemic on the number of cases admitted and in-hospital mortality, as well as the prevalence of COVID-19 in general surgery patients in a multi-institutional setting of 66 general hospitals across Germany in 2020. The analysis showed decrease of 22.7% for the total number of patients in general and visceral surgery.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global operating room management market based on End User, Solution, Component, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global operating room management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on solution, the data management and communication solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global operating room management market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on component, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global operating room management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total operating room management market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global operating room management market analyzed in the research include Epic Systems Corporation., Cerner Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Surgical Information Systems llc, Picis Clinical Solutions Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Steris Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global operating room management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

