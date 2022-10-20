English French

Nanterre, 20 October 2022

VINCI awarded mobility and climate resilience projects in New Zealand

Construction contract covering active transport and climate resilience projects in Wellington’s Harbour

Road upgrade and maintenance contracts in Christchurch

Total amount of approximately NZD 250 million (€145 million)





On the North Island, in Wellington, HEB Construction, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in New Zealand, has been appointed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, as part of the consortium formed with Downer NZ and Tonkin + Taylor, for the design and construction of 4,5km of coastal shared paths around Wellington’s harbour. The project also includes the construction of 2,7km of embankments and 800m of seawalls to protect against storm events and sea level rise. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

On the South Island, in Christchurch, HEB Construction has been awarded the Christchurch Council Central and Northern Maintenance contracts, covering 1,000km of Council’s roads. These contracts include all maintenance activities for heavy maintenance (surfacing and pavement renewals), street cleaning and line marking. Both contracts are for an initial five-year period and commencing October 2022, each with the potential for a further 5-year term.

