GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of six new LNG Carriers

Paris – October 20th, 2022. GTT announces, in the third quarter, that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard DSME for the tank design of six new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of two Asian ship owners.

GTT will design the tanks of these six vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2026.

About GTT

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

