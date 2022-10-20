New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351376/?utm_source=GNW

The global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is expected to grow from $19.42 billion in 2021 to $20.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is expected to reach $25.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The specialty pulp and paper chemicals market consists of sales of specialty pulp and paper chemical products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are chemicals used for the production of chemical pulp and to enhance the quality and performance of paper. Chemicals such as the bleaching & RCF chemicals, process chemicals, functional chemicals, coating chemicals, and pigments & filters are used as specialty chemicals to produce specialty paper.



The main product types of specialty pulp and paper chemicals are basic chemicals, functional chemicals, bleaching chemicals, and process chemicals.The basic chemicals refer to important and necessary chemicals used for broad production and have a high benefit to economic development and improve the qualities of specialty paper and pulp.



These are applied in packaging, labeling printing, and other applications and are sold through various sales channels such as direct or institutional sales and indirect sales.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the specialty pulp & paper chemicals market in 2021.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in consumption of recycled paper is expected to propel the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market going forward.Recycled paper refers to a paper that is reconstituted into paper again.



Specialty pulp and paper chemicals help paper production by giving a white appearance to paper and removing lignin. For instance, according to American Forest and Paper Association, a US-based go-to source on issues and up-to-date information about the industry, recovered paper consumption at U.S. paper and paperboard mills increased by 3.9% in 2021. Therefore, the rise in consumption of recycled paper is driving the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market.



Investments in the paper industry are a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market.Major companies are investing in specialty pulp and paper chemicals companies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd, a China-based paper manufacturing company operating in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market invested RM 5.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in Malaysia to buy and expand two pulp and paper mills in Pahang and Selangor.



In January 2019, BASF SE, a Germany-based chemicals company completed the merger of their paper chemical and water business with Solenis.The aim was to increase production capacity, increase sales and services and provides various types of products for a large consumer base.



The combined business is expected to operate under the Solenis name and offer increased sales, service, and production capabilities across the globe. Solenis is a US-based producer of specialty chemicals, focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including pulp, and packaging paper.



The countries covered in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

