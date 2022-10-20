New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Network as a Service Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351381/?utm_source=GNW





The global network as a service market is expected to grow from $12.31 billion in 2021 to $16.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3%. The network as a service market is expected to grow to $56.18 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8%.



The network as a service market consists of sales of the network as a service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide networking infrastructure to customers. Network as a service refers to a subscription-based or flexible consumption model that enables clients to operate network infrastructure.



The main types of network as a service are LAN as a service, WAN as a service, bandwidth on demand (BoD), VPN as a service, and managed services.A LAN (LAN) refers to a group of computers and peripheral devices that share a common communications line or wireless link to a server within a distinct geographic area.



The enterprise size is large enterprises and SMEs.The various end-users involved are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and public sector, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the network as a service market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the network as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The network as a service market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides network as a service market statistics, including network as a service industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a network as a service market share, detailed network as a service market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the network as a service industry. This network as a service market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing number of cloud-based applications across enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the network as a service market going forward.Cloud-based applications refer to the cloud computing used for data storage.



People staying at home have increased the usage of the internet which has surged the demand for high-speed network connection, network as a service utilizes cloud computing that is helpful for the customers to operate their own networks by deploying cloud-based applications and have access to network infrastructure directly and securely.For instance, in 2021, according to Cisco, a US-based technology company, overall data center workloads and compute instances will more than double 2021.



The workload and compute instance density for cloud data centers will reach 13.2 by 2021. Therefore, the growing number of cloud-based applications across enterprises is driving the network as a service market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the network as a service market.Major companies operating in the network as a service market are focused on adopting technologies to strengthen their position.



For instance, in 2020, Cloudflare Inc., a US-based cloud services provider company that includes network as a service, launched Cloudflare One, which provides cloud-based network as a service solutions for the workers in enterprises. Cloudflare solution is a next-generation firewall and intrusion detection system with unique features where users will be able to access data from desktop and mobile devices, SaaS solutions, and browser isolation.



In March 2022, Acuative, a US-based information technology services company acquired Tenfour for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Acuative aims to strengthen and expand its network as service expertise and meet customer demand.



Tenfour is a US-based network as a service provider company, which provides services like managed infrastructure, security, and digital analytics.



The countries covered in the network as a service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

