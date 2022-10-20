Toll Brothers Announces Opening of South Lakes Community in Wake County, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of South Lakes, an exclusive community of only 22 single-family waterfront homes set alongside a 30-acre lake in Wake County, North Carolina. Home buyers have the option to choose their lakefront home site and build their new home from the ground up, or choose one of the brand-new, designer-appointed homes at the community that are move-in ready.

Nestled within the award-winning South Lakes master-planned community in the heart of Fuquay-Varina, home buyers will enjoy exceptional amenities including a kayak launch on the lake, greenway trails, 130 acres of open space, an onsite clubhouse, and an amenity center with two swimming pools, a playground, and much more.

This Toll Brothers lakefront community offers four brand new two-story home designs with approx. 2,800 to over 3,600 square feet of luxury living space, 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2- or 3-car garages, and scenic waterfront lake views. The homes feature spacious kitchens perfect for entertaining, primary bedroom suites with large walk-in closets, indoor/outdoor living features, and flex space ideal for a home office. In addition to homes built-to-order, there are also quick move-in homes with designer-appointed finishes available for immediate delivery. Homes are priced from the low $600,000s.

“This lakefront community is ideal for homebuyers looking for a low-maintenance luxury lifestyle with access to a range of onsite amenities, while still providing proximity to Raleigh, Apex, and Holly Springs,” said David Kelly, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “Our high-quality homes are matched with beautiful water views in a great location within walking distance to schools in the Wake County School District. In addition, many local attractions for shopping, dining, and entertainment are nearby. This very special South Lakes neighborhood truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury lifestyle that we’re known for.”

Toll Brothers offers an array of structural and design options for home buyers, allowing them to personalize their new home to meet their needs and lifestyle. The 6,700-square-foot Toll Brothers Design Studio, conveniently located in the Triangle area, is a one-stop, retail-like shopping experience for Toll Brothers home buyers, offering a choice of luxury interior design options and premium products from top brands. At the Design Studio, home buyers will be able to see and feel all the elements that will go into their new homes as expert design consultants guide them through the selection process step by step.

For more information on South Lakes and Toll Brothers communities throughout North Carolina, call (844) 840-5263 or visit http://TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments