Quantum Behavioral Health in New Jersey Reflects on the Message of National Recovery Month

Ocean, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean, New Jersey -

Tom’s River, NJ - While the drug crisis continues to offer grim statistics – nearly a million Americans have died from drug overdoses in the last two decades – it also offers stories of hope through recovery. And with skilled care and compassion, recovery is possible. Quantum Behavioral Health, a premier addiction treatment program in Toms River New Jersey, was proud to help share the message of redemption during National Recovery Month.

The nationwide observance was established in 1989 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. SAMHSA’s mission is to focus attention and thereby reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on local communities. The agency and its supporters devote time and attention to these issues every September.

The White House has also joined the Recovery Month campaign, stating in an official proclamation: “We owe it to the loved ones we have lost to overdose and addiction to ensure that fewer harmful substances — and particularly illegally manufactured synthetic drugs — reach our communities and that people have greater access to mental health and substance use disorder services.” In the proclamation, President Biden says he is seeking more federal funding for law enforcement efforts to fight illegal drug trafficking. He also calls for “a historic investment to transform behavioral health services across America and help Americans receive the (recovery) support they need and deserve.”

Drug addiction is a distressing problem that grows each year. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 932,000 people have died from drug overdoses since 1999. In 2020 alone, 91,799 people died – an alarming increase of 31 percent over the previous year. The CDC reports that opioids are the most significant driver of overdose deaths, responsible for almost 75 percent of all drug overdose deaths in 2020. Additionally, synthetic opioids are tied to more than 82 percent of opioid-related deaths.

There are also millions of Americans whose lives have been transformed through recovery. Since these successes often go unnoticed by the broader population, Recovery Month provides a vehicle for everyone to celebrate these accomplishments. Each September, Recovery Month celebrates the millions of Americans who have transformed their lives by undergoing appropriate treatment. One of the goals of Recovery Month is to shine a spotlight and celebrate their success. The month also helps to educate the public about prevention, treatment, and recovery programs and facilities around the country, sharing positive stories about people who’ve struggled and won their fight against addiction. In this way, they help to increase awareness and foster a greater understanding of mental and substance use disorders.

The message is simple, that recovery is possible. Quantum is dedicated to making the possible happen. Located in Toms River, New Jersey, the program treats addictions connected to a variety of substances, including alcohol. Treatment modalities cover the full journey to sobriety, from detox through residential and outpatient rehab and continuing to a robust alumni program that builds on the work started in rehab. They include cognitive behavioral therapy and multi-dimensional family therapy. Clients also may be treated for dual diagnosis, in which they experience a complex array of emotional and psychological disorders that manifest themselves through addictive behaviors.

Treatment and education are the focus during Recovery Month and beyond. SAMHSA offers many sources of help for anyone who suffers from addiction or knows someone who needs help. Its 2022 Recovery Toolkit provides resources to help increase awareness, including articles and online resources to aid in discussing recovery. Even someone who has not been touched directly by addiction can help eliminate the destructive effects of addiction in the community.

To learn more about effective addiction treatment, visit Quantum Behavioral Health or call (609) 993-0733.

###

For more information about Quantum Outpatient Treatment Center, contact the company here:



Quantum Outpatient Treatment Center

(609) 928-7500

144 Mill St, South Toms River, NJ 08757

(609) 928-7500

https://www.google.com/maps?cid=17960800230816852138





