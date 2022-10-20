New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drilling Motors Market Research Report 2021-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351237/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Drilling Motors Market”.



Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Nidec Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Regal Beloit Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Wolong Holding Group Co. Ltd.

WEG Equipamentos Elétricos S.A.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

AMETEK Inc.

Siemens AG

DENSO CORP.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Valeo S.A.



Industry Dynamics:

Key Drivers: Increased disposable money and technology advancements will have a significant impact on Drilling Motors Market trends. Demand-supply dynamics will also have an impact on the Drilling Motors Market’s growth. Government actions that benefit customers and increases in their purchasing power will help the Drilling Motors Market expand.



Industry Restraints: The Drilling Motors Market’s expansion would be hampered by a lack of technical specialists and fluctuating raw material costs. Furthermore, the breakout of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in lockdowns, has slowed supply chain activity, putting a halt to Drilling Motors Market.



Opportunities for Market Players: The Drilling Motors Market will benefit from industry participants’ increased focus on building strategic alliances as well as the introduction of new products and technology. Players in the industry are concentrating on growing their regional presence and securing a solid position in the Drilling Motors Market. Over the forecast timeframe, this will result in an increase in the size of the Drilling Motors Market.



Challenges in the Market: Changes in government policies, rising environmental concerns, and a change in administration can all obstruct the Drilling Motors Market’s growth path.



The global Drilling Motors market is categorized as:



Based on Application

Industrial

Oil & gas/downhole

Factory automation

Robotics

Equipment

Transportation

Non-Industrial Robotics

Medical

Commercial Aerospace

Space

Marine

Defense



Based on Type

Direct Current (DC) Motor

Brushed

Brushless

Alternating Current (AC) Motor

Synchronous

Induction

Permanent magnet

Hermetic Motor



By Geography: Global Drilling Motors market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

Drilling Motors and other similar things has become mandatory throughout Asia Pacific’s expanding regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be profitable due to the region’s rapid growth in the construction, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. In Europe, demand for Drilling Motors is expanding, notably from end-user industries



