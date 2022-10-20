Kids' Nutrition Market to Reach USD 85.88 Billion by 2030; Rising Demand for Convenient & Healthy Food Options Will Favour Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global kids' nutrition market is expected to grow from USD 47.91 billion in 2021 to USD 85.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The growing awareness about the benefits of healthy eating habits among kids is anticipated to expand the kids' nutrition industry demand during the projection period. Moreover, the ever-increasing prevalence of childhood obesity and overweight and growing initiatives by governments & regulatory bodies worldwide are also helping to propel market growth. However, there are essential regulatory gaps in the kid's nutrition sector, which permits low-quality supplements to enter the industry and is restraining market growth. Furthermore, strong advertisements by the companies & the high investment in marketing are opportunities for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global kids' nutrition market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the kids' nutrition market is driven by the emergence of nutritious food brands under the category and the growing demand for healthy baby food. Moreover, the growing online distribution channels is the market growth trend. In addition, the increasing expenditure on child nutrition by government & private organizations and the proliferation in the spending power of customers is also helping to drive the market growth. Further, the easy availability in the online & offline stores and the low prices of the products induced higher purchasing among the people during the pandemic. Moreover, online shopping allows customers to select from different foreign & domestic varieties. The growing usage of smartphones powered by the internet is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Kids' Nutrition Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Page number 236 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2022-2030 USD 85.88 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America region is having the highest market share of 43.38% in 2021. Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Goodwolf Feeding Co.,Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.,Abbott,Perrigo Company plc,My Lunchbuddy,Else Nutrition,Yamo AG,Nestlé,Nutribud Foods,Danone,Arla Foods amba Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.





Key Findings



The application segment is divided into infant milk, snacks, protein drinks & bars, and others. In 2021, the infant milk segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 14.47% and market revenue of 25.82 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for organic baby formula.



The distribution channel segment is divided into offline and online. The offline segment is further sub-segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets, and others. In 2021, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.37% and market revenue of 48.83 billion. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for high-quality consumables & food retail in emerging countries.



The product type segment is divided into protein, prebiotics & probiotics supplements, vitamins and minerals, omega-3, and others. In 2021, the prebiotics & probiotics supplements segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.14% and market revenue of 13.01 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing customer spending on healthy food products.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Kids' Nutrition Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global kids' nutrition industry, with a market share of 43.38% and a market value of around 20.78 billion in 2021. North America dominates the kids' nutrition market due to the rising awareness among customers regarding a healthy diet. Moreover, growing government initiatives on improving nutrition levels are also helping to drive the region's market growth. Further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 9.02% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the high availability of a broad range of nutritional products. In addition, the ever-increasing availability and affordability of frozen foods & beverages, especially in emerging economies including Brazil, China, India, etc., also propel market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global kids’ nutrition market are:



• Goodwolf Feeding Co.

• Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

• Abbott

• Perrigo Company plc

• My Lunchbuddy

• Else Nutrition

• Yamo AG

• Nestlé

• Nutribud Foods

• Danone

• Arla Foods amba



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global kids’ nutrition market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Kids’ Nutrition Market by Application



• Infant Milk

• Snacks

• Protein Drinks & Bars

• Others



Global Kids’ Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel:



• Offline



 Convenience Stores

 Supermarkets

 Others



• Online



Global Kids’ Nutrition Market by Product Type:



• Protein

• Prebiotics & Probiotics Supplements

• Vitamins and Minerals

• Omega-3

• Others



About the report:



The global kids’ nutrition market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



