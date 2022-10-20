The Western District of Texas Denies Amazon’s Motions to Transfer in Both Cases Filed By VoIP-Pal

WACO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce that the Court has denied Amazon’s transfer requests in both the Mobile Gateway patent case and the Routing, Billing and Rating (RBR) patent case.



On October 18, 2022, the Court denied Amazon’s renewed motion for reconsideration of an earlier decision by the Court not to transfer Case No. 6:21-cv-668-ADA (WDTX) from the Western District of Texas to the Northern District of California. Amazon filed this motion in September after having their previous motion for reconsideration denied without prejudice in July. The Company is asserting its Mobile Gateway patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 8,630,234 (“’234 patent”) and 10,880,721 (’721 patent). This case will continue in the Western District of Texas and is currently in the discovery phase.

On October 19, 2022, the Court denied Amazon’s motion to transfer Case No. 6:20-cv-00272-ADA (WDTX) from the Western District of Texas to the Northern District of California. This case asserts VoIP-Pal’s RBR continuation patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606 (‘606 patent).

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal stated, “We are pleased to have two more favorable rulings, and we are very glad to be able to assert our patents in court. We are confident they will stand on their technical merits. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

