Associa Advantage Signs Preferred Vendor Agreement With MyFitnessStore.com

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage Inc., an Associa company, has partnered with MyFitnessStore.com to provide Associa-managed communities and company team members with discounts on home and commercial fitness equipment.

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, MyFitnessStore.com is the second largest independent fitness equipment dealer in the nation. The company helps make healthy lifestyle goals an everyday achievable reality while providing 5-Star service. They offer a broad range of high-quality treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, gyms, and free weights online and in 22 retail stores. They also have a national commercial sales business that provides fitness center designs, equipment installations, and ongoing service.

“Health and fitness are key pillars of a vibrant and engaged community,” said Jennifer Shannon, CMCA®, Associa Advantage president and vice president of vendor procurement. “This agreement with MyFitnessStore.com is yet another way that Associa is helping our partner communities and team members reach the lifestyle they wish to achieve.”

“At MyFitnessStore.com we believe in the power of being fit, living a healthy life and practicing a balance between both,” said Craig Lewin, President of MyFitnessStore.com. “We are thrilled to partner with Associa Advantage to offer fitness equipment to the communities and team members of Associa to help them pursue these ideals.”

About MyFitnessStore.com

MyFitnessStore.com was formed in 2021 to combine three different entities with over 30 years of experience in providing high-quality fitness equipment to consumers and businesses in Texas. It is now the second largest independent fitness equipment dealer in the nation and the largest in the state of Texas with 22 stores in DFW, Houston, Austin and San Antonio in addition to a nationwide online retail presence serving all 50 states. This is combined with a national Commercial sales business that provides developers and commercial property owners with a full service offering of spatial design, equipment selection, installation and ongoing maintenance. For more information, visit www.MyFitnessStore.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa