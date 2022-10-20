A NYC Penthouse Above All Others, Literally

New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York — Interior Marketing Group partners with Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group and Joe McMillan’s DDG to launch the $33 million flagship penthouse atop its new development at 180 East 88th Street. Perched above the Upper East Side, this unique home boasts towering 28’ ceilings and is the tallest building above 72nd Street — a home quite literally above the rest. Following a booming sales market, discerning buyers are now increasingly drawn to homes with unique and dramatic architectural features, which the 180 East 88th Street Penthouse has in abundance.

"To honor the home’s distinctive architecture, we opted for a simple, modern aesthetic,” explained Cheryl Eisen, President and Founder of IMG. “We took inspiration from the unique curvature of the spiral staircase and the double-high arched windows by framing a round coffee table with elegantly curved sofas in the grand living space. Keeping consistent with the visual messaging of the building’s lobby, we maintained a neutral color palette layered with textured fabrics in subtle jewel tones that complement the panoramic views."

IMG’s team of in-house designers and artisans customized the decor to celebrate the home’s inherent appeal. Artwork was created specifically for the grand 5,508-square-foot home, including a custom 20’ tall monochromatic art installation that accentuates the dining room’s towering ceilings without distracting from the expansive views Manhattan, Central Park, and beyond. Other custom design elements include an IMG-exclusive sofa in sumptuous olive upholstery for the great room and an upholstered headboard with built-in sconces that seamlessly molds to the curvature of the primary bedroom’s walls, giving the bed an architectural presence.

Large-scale furniture was selected to compliment the home’s vast interior dimensions along with its outstanding array of private outdoor spaces, which encompass 3,500-square-feet across three levels. A sprawling 2,100-square-foot roof terrace sits nearly 500-feet above street level on the home’s top floor and features a 14-person dining table with seating for 14 and an outdoor gas-burning fireplace.

"Our goal has always been to create buildings that contribute to the fabric of a community and seeing 180 East 88th Street come to life with its craftsmanship and striking architecture solidifies that," said Joseph McMillan, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Azur and DDG, developer of 180 East 88th Street. “This truly one-of-a-kind penthouse illustrates the incredible ethos of the building: homes with abundant natural light, sweeping skyline views, eye-catching arches and signature design details. There's no other home like this in Manhattan. It was a pleasure to work with Cheryl Eisen and the IMG team to bring this vision to reality."

The 46-unit property includes a half basketball court, one of the city’s only private indoor soccer pitches, a children’s playroom, game room, residential lounge, and wine storage.

Attachments