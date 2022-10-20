2022 American Women Quarters Rolls and Bags™ – Anna May Wong On Sale October 25

Washington, DC, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) 2022 American Women Quarters Rolls and Bags – Anna May Wong will be available for purchase on October 25 at noon EDT. The Anna May Wong quarter is the fifth coin in the American Women Quarters™ Program, a four-year series that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped history.

The rolls and bags product options include:

Priced at $40.00, a bag of 100 uncirculated clad quarter dollars minted in Philadelphia (product code 22WBJ).

Priced at $40.00, a bag of 100 uncirculated clad quarter dollars minted in Denver (product code 22WBK).

Priced at $36.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 80 uncirculated clad quarter dollars minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 22WRJ).

Priced at $54.00, a three-roll set containing a total of 120 uncirculated clad quarter dollars minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 22WRK).

The reverse (tails) of this coin features a close-up image of Anna May Wong with her head resting on her hand, surrounded by the bright lights of a marquee sign. The inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” and “ANNA MAY WONG.”

United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra created the reverse design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw sculpted.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2022.”

Begun in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarter dollar reverse designs each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of October 25, 2022, at noon EDT.

Please use the United States Mint catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

