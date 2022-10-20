New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351380/?utm_source=GNW

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow from $68.24 billion in 2021 to $73.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow to $99.14 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.



The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market consist of sales of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to eliminate waste products and excess fluid such as urea and creatinine from the blood by redirecting blood to a machine for the cleaning process.Hemodialysis refers to a treatment in which the blood is cleaned using a dialysis machine and a specific filter known as an artificial kidney, or dialyzer.



It is a type of dialysis that uses the patient’s own bodily tissues inside the abdominal cavity as a filter.



The main types of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are hemodialyses, short-term catheters, chronic catheters, graft, fistula, and peritoneal dialysis.Hemodialysis refers to a procedure where a dialysis machine and a special filter called an artificial kidney, or a dialyzer, are used to clean the blood.



The modality is conventional and daily (day time, night time). The end-users involved are hospitals, clinics, dialysis centers, and home dialysis.



North America was the largest region in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing prevalence of kidney diseases is expected to propel the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market going forward.Kidney disorders refer to a heterogeneous group of disorders that affect the structure and function of the kidney.



Advanced chronic renal disease can result in dangerously high amounts of fluid, electrolytes, and wastes in the body, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are used in the treatment in which the blood is cleaned using a dialysis machine and a specific filter known as an artificial kidney.For instance, in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on chronic kidney disease, a US-based national public health agency, around 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney diseases.



Therefore, the growing prevalence of kidney diseases is driving the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.Major companies operating in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in January 2019, Awak Technologies Pte.Ltd, a Singapore-based medical technology company focused on using regeneration technology in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, launched an AWAK Peritoneal Dialysis device, a wearable and ultra-portable PD system that incorporates AWAK’s patented sorbent technology.



This device disrupts the mode of delivery in which peritoneal dialysis is administered, allowing dialysis to be performed.



In February 2019, Fresenius Medical Care, a German-based service and products provider to patients with renal failure and CKD acquired NxStage Medical Inc for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition was aimed to strengthen Fresenius Medical Care’s manufacturing, supply chain, and marketing competencies across dialysis products and services and broaden its product portfolio.



NxStage Medical Inc is a US-based medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets products that include hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.



The countries covered in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

