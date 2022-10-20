Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Top Manufacturers and Their Business Strategies Analysis Report | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global remote patient monitoring devices market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of 2030, as per an analysis by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that the market for remote patient monitoring devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2030.

Remote patient monitoring devices manufacturers are focusing on the development of compact-sized products. Furthermore, enterprises are strengthening their market positions by using new product launches and partnerships strategies. Such factors, in turn, are expected to lead to significant growth of the global remote patient monitoring devices market in the near future.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=401



Over the period of past few years, there has been a surge in the understanding pertaining to the importance of integrated primary healthcare services and chronic diseases management globally. Moreover, the artificial dichotomy between various types of diseases is leading to increase in the adoption of a combined approach that can be beneficial for all conditions, state analysts of a TMR study on the global remote patient monitoring devices market.

The healthcare sector of several emerging nations such as India is being expanding at noteworthy pace. Moreover, the spending power of the population in these nations is improving and people are gaining easy access to different healthcare insurance services. This aside, the understanding pertaining to the healthy lifestyle is rising in India. These factors suggest that the remote patient monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to gain notable growth prospects in the near future.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Key Findings

Due to emergence of different infectious diseases including the coronavirus, the need for varied remote patient monitoring devices is being increasing in order to offer next-gen treatments to such diseases. Hence, rise in the incidences of infectious diseases globally is anticipated to create profitable prospects in the global remote patient monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Surge in the emergence and adoption of different types of remote patient monitoring devices globally has resulted into decline in the number of hospital readmissions. This trend is anticipated to boost the demand for such devices, states a TMR analysis of remote patient monitoring devices market.

The popularity of remote patient monitoring devices is being rising among the older population owing to the ability of these devices to help in monitoring the important health parameters. Hence, rise in the adoption of the home-based care for elder people across developed and developing nations is fueling the market growth, states a TMR analysis that delivers key insights on the trends and growth drivers of remote patient monitoring devices market.

Companies engaged in the manufacturing of conventional medical devices are gradually focusing on the expansion of their product portfolios in remote patient monitoring devices incorporated with next-gen technologies. For instance, major companies are launching IoT-based remote patient monitoring devices. Such factors are fueling the growth of the global remote patient monitoring devices market.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=401



Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the understanding among consumers about the advantages of remote patient monitoring devices is propelling the market growth

Surge in the focus of government authorities of several nations on advancing public health is expected to help in expansion of the global remote patient monitoring devices market size

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Welch Allyn

Medtronic Plc.

Masimo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=401



Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Product

ital Sign Monitors Heart Rate Monitors (ECG) Blood Pressure Monitors Respiratory Rate Monitors Brain Monitoring (EEG) Temperature Monitors Pulse Oximeters Others

Special Monitors Blood Glucose Monitors Fetal Heart Monitors Multi-Parameter Monitors (MPM) Anesthesia Monitors Prothrombin Monitors Others







Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

Hypertension

Infections

Bronchitis

Dehydration

Sleep Disorder

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

Others

End User

Hospital-based Patients

Homecare

Ambulatory Patients

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Rapid Test Market: The global rapid test market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 62.34 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: The global magnetic resonance imaging market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 10.6 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: The global thoracic drainage devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.23 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Nurse Call Systems Market: The global nurse call systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Trichoscope Devices Market: The global trichoscope devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 73.4 Mn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.3 % from 2022 to 2031.

Intraosseous Devices Market: The global intraosseous devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 778.9 Mn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Dental Consumables Market: The global dental consumables market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 49.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market: The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ



Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

