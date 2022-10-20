Aery Aviation, LLC ('Aery') is Awarded USAF Aircrew and Maintenance Training Contract

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery)" has been awarded a contract for the United States Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron (AFSAT) Aircrew & Maintenance Training (A&MT) contract. This is a combined maximum-value $194,500,000 IDIQ multiple-award contract.

This contract provides Foreign Military Sales students from multiple partner nations and United States Government students for aircrew and maintenance training located CONUS and OCONUS. The single contract was originally three separate contracts and was combined into one. This is a 10-year contract, and Aery along with seven other awardees will compete for the firm fixed price task orders.

Founded in 2016, Aery is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, USA, with additional hangars and facilities in North Island (San Diego), California, and Cleveland, Ohio. Aery supports critical aviation mission requirements for government and commercial customers across the globe, including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, AFRICOM, Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, NASA, USTRANSCOM, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Royal Fleet, and the Sultanate of Oman, to name a few.

Experts in all aspects of aviation, Aery works on aircraft systems across the full development lifecycle from acquisition and procurement to maintenance and modification. Aery specializes in engineering, aerospace design, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, aircraft procurement solutions, air ambulance services, flight operations, and flight training. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the demands of the aerospace industry.

Aery is expanding its facilities in Newport News, Virginia, USA with the construction of a 60,000-square-foot hangar and engineering technology center with expected completion Q4 2022. With Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport runway access, the facilities are located next to Aery's manufacturing facilities increasing Aery's maintenance and modification services capabilities and time efficiency. For more information on slot availability, contact Ken Walton, Director, Commercial Business at 614.981.3333 or kwalton@aeryaviation.com.

