Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Third Quarter Distribution

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced today the Partnership’s third quarter 2022 cash distribution. The distribution of $1.135019 per common unit represents activity for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and is payable on November 10, 2022 to common unitholders of record as of October 31, 2022.



Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Royalty Properties during the third quarter totaled approximately $35.0 million. Approximately 79% of these receipts reflect oil sales during June 2022 through August 2022 and gas sales during May 2022 through July 2022, and approximately 21% from prior sales periods. Cash receipts attributable to the Partnership’s Net Profits Interests during the third quarter totaled approximately $6.4 million. Approximately 66% of these receipts reflect oil sales and gas sales during May 2022 through July 2022, and approximately 34% from prior sales periods.

Cash receipts attributable to lease bonus and other income during the third quarter totaled approximately $7.5 million.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas-based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Although a portion of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s income may not be effectively connected income and may be subject to alternative withholding procedures, brokers and nominees should treat 100% of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest marginal rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not Dorchester Minerals, L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.

