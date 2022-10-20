Cingulate to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Cingulate Chairman & CEO Shane J. Schaffer will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV investor conference on October 26, 2022.



Conference and presentation details are as follows:

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Presentation: 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time Live stream: https://me22.mysequire.com/ Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles

Management will host individual investor meetings. To arrange a meeting with Cingulate, please contact your conference representative. Investors may also contact Cingulate investor relations at mkreps@darrowir.com to arrange an in-person meeting.

About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR™ drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of neurological disorders, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR™ technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com.

