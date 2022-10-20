The Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market size is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Security Type, By Offering, By Form, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352704/?utm_source=GNW

Cybersecurity for automobiles defends the system, which is susceptible to any cyber-attack. Since the majority of automobiles nowadays are internet-connected, the automotive industry is collaborating with internet service providers and other interested parties to offer customers stronger cybersecurity systems.



Driver preferences and desires are changing quickly. Vehicles and the industry as a whole are changing to satisfy consumer aspirations for individualized experiences. Increased personalization and connectivity lead to more software, which increases risk. Similar to how smartphones and smart appliances operate, connected cars can share the internet as well as wireless network access with other cars and external devices. They are capable of transmitting and receiving data. Greater functions and capabilities are already being provided by new software to satisfy the demands and expectations of drivers. In such cases, automotive cybersecurity is essential and ought to be considered during the forecast period.



The market for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to develop as a result of factors like rising demand for automotive cybersecurity, government attempts to integrate connected car technologies, and the imposition of obligatory cybersecurity requirements. Additionally, it is anticipated that the use of adaptive security to improve vehicle security and the increasing complexity of cars’ electronic systems would present in future years.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



In order to curb the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the globe were obliged to impose stringent lockdowns as well as mandate social seclusion. As a result, there was a sharp decline in the market for new cars. Additionally, the raw material supply was reduced, there was a slowdown in manufacturing, and supply systems around the world were disrupted. The adoption of cutting-edge cybersecurity systems has been hampered by the losses experienced by the car industry. The usage of automotive cybersecurity solutions, however, is anticipated to rise with time due to increased demand for connected automobiles and the continuous immunization campaign that is taking place across the globe.



Market Growth Factors



The rise in automotive cybersecurity needs



The automobile business is changing as a result of the increased connectivity of vehicles to everything, including traffic lights, parking meters, other vehicles, and much more. Advanced technologies are used throughout, including shared mobility, self-driving cars, electrified vehicles, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In addition to improving comfort and safety on the roadways, these technologies also expose this complex and dynamic environment to cyberattacks. Attack points grow as the ecosystem becomes more interconnected, revealing new weaknesses that hackers could exploit to endanger car safety, user privacy, and the integrity of automotive data. This increasing need for security against the rising number of connected cars cyberattacks, is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the automotive cybersecurity market over the course of the projected period.



Increasing Car Security by Making Use of Adaptive Security



A cybersecurity technology called adaptive security examines actions and occurrences to stop and prepare for threats before they happen. An adaptive security architecture can be used by a company to give proportional enforcement that can be turned up or down while continuously analyzing risk. It is simpler to defend a scattered workforce with adaptive security, which many automotive manufacturers lack throughout their operations. Therefore, during the projected period, these elements in the automobile industry are anticipated to fuel market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Differences in pricing tactics between stakeholders



The entire ecology of the automotive business is shifting due to the advent of additional services like E-calls, multimedia streaming, and remote diagnostics in connected cars. The automotive ecosystem has changed from being fixed to being dynamic, with a share of revenue is accounted for by each actor. The existence of numerous stakeholders has made the pricing model in the linked ecosystem difficult to implement. Managing the complexity and cost of various pricing strategies is a challenge for many businesses. Software firms currently use multiple pricing models to generate income. According to specialists in the field, cybersecurity solution providers struggle to apply the best pricing plan in a variety of situations in order to increase income and reduce potential loss.



Offering outlook



Based on offering, the automotive cybersecurity market is segmented into software and hardware. The hardware acquired a significant revenue share in the automotive cybersecurity market in 2021. OEMs are developing secure vehicles from the beginning by implementing cutting-edge hardware engineering techniques, making sure that different vehicle types are planned, produced, and tested for security flaws, and that any cyber threats are appropriately handled. The automotive cybersecurity market is expanding in this segment.



Security Type Outlook



On the basis of security type, the automotive cybersecurity market is fragmented into application security, network security and endpoint security. In 2021, the network security segment covered a substantial revenue share in the automotive cybersecurity market. The segment will be driven by the growing requirement to provide network security through restricted device management in-vehicle interfaces due to the growing number of linked automobiles and the likelihood of assaults on network interfaces.



Application Outlook



By application, the automotive cybersecurity market is divided into ADAS & safety, body control & comfort, infotainment, telematics, powertrain system, and communication system. The ADAS & safety segment accounted a significant revenue share in automotive cybersecurity in 2021. With the use of ADAS technology, cars can be safer, automated, and strengthened for safe driving. This has made possible by a combination of sensors, actuators, processors, mapping systems, and different software systems. The growing concern for traffic and road safety among both governments and individuals is one of the factors driving up demand for ADAS.



Form Outlook



Based on form, the automotive cybersecurity market is classified into in-vehicles and external cloud services. In 2021, the in-vehicle segment garnered the largest revenue share in the automotive cybersecurity market. This is due to a surge in demand for safeguarding in-vehicle communications from cyberattacks on cars. The most popular category is in-vehicle services. The demand for in-vehicle services is growing as endpoint applications like radio, mobile, and smart antenna are increasingly used in autos.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the automotive cybersecurity market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the automotive cybersecurity market with the highest revenue share in 2021. Due to increased R&D efforts, technological advancements made by important players, and the quick uptake of novel technologies in the creation of dependable, secure, and safe automotive cybersecurity solutions, these solutions are being widely adopted in the United States.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.), Vector Informatik GmbH, Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd. (NNG Group), GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd., and Karamba Security Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Automotive Cybersecurity Market



2022-Jun: Bosch announced the acquisition of MoTeC Group, a wide range of motorsports technology for the customer racing market. This acquisition aimed at expanding Bosch’s product portfolio and distribution to serve additional racing series and the racer market in the upcoming years. Further, Bosch Motorsport would expand its sales network & market presence primarily in the Asia-Pacific region, the USA, and the UK.



2022-Apr: Bosch took over Five.ai, a computer software company. With this acquisition, Bosch would give Five an extra boost to the work in software development for safe automated driving, and offer the consumers European-made technology.



2022-Mar: Vector Informatik GmbH acquired Gimpel Software, a leading pioneer of static analysis software. This acquisition would offer a comprehensive solution for the automated testing of embedded and connected systems. Further, the acquisition would enable Vector to offer a combined static and dynamic analysis solution.



2022-Feb: Bosch acquired Atlatec GmbH, a provider of high-resolution 3D maps for SAE Level 3 to 4 automated driving functions. This acquisition expands Bosch’s expertise in the field of high-resolution digital maps and makes us even more diversified. Further, the company would consistently expand its strong position in this area.



2022-Jan: Aptiv PLC took over Wind River, a global leader of software for the intelligent edge. This acquisition enables Aptiv to execute against the large software-defined mobility opportunity as well as expand into multiple high-value industries with Wind River’s team and intelligent systems software platform. In addition, Aptiv would combine Wind River Studio’s offering with its complementary SVA platform & automotive expertise to extend its position in automotive software solutions, providing automotive consumers with a faster & economical path to full vehicle software architecture.



Nov-2021: GuardKnox teamed up with Carota, a global one-stop Over-The-Air (OTA) upgrade and remote diagnostic full solution provider. This collaboration focused on delivering seamless OTA update capabilities for car manufacturers utilizing secure end-to-end communication.



Dec-2018: Karamba Security entered into a partnership with Ficosa, a top-tier global provider for the automotive and mobility sectors. This partnership aimed at hardening its Telematics Control Unit (TCU) and keep vehicles protected from cyberattacks when communicating with the internet. This partnership would further enable Karamba to secure the automotive industry’s future as it evolves into Smart Mobility.



Oct-2018: Karamba Security released ThreatHive. creative works with Karamba Security’s Carwell, it’s in-vehicle security software that automatically secures connected cars against cyberattacks. This service offering improves Karamba’s ECU protection portfolio with Automotive Threat Intelligence, giving the automotive security industry a platform for early discovery of security vulnerabilities.



Oct-2018: Continental collaborated with IIT, Madras, which are central government-owned public technical institutes. From this collaboration, both would jointly research cyber security and high computing platform for powertrain applications. The research would focus on intrusion detection & reporting on powertrain applications.



Sep-2018: DENSO Corporation formed a joint venture with NRI SecureTechnologies, a company specializing in information security. This joint venture is formed to detect & diagnose the security risks of in-vehicle electronic products. This joint venture would offer integrated security diagnosis & consulting services for in-vehicle electronic products from the vehicle development phase to the actions required after mass production.



Mar-2018: HARMAN International collaborated with Groupe PSA, the second largest automaker in Europe. Under this collaboration, the companies would together build a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy for Groupe PSA’s next-generation connected and autonomous vehicles platform. This collaboration further aimed at protecting semi-autonomous and ADAS systems against various types of cyber threats.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Communication Systems



• Telematics



• Infotainment



• ADAS & Safety



• Body Control & Comfort



• Powertrain Systems



By Security Type



• Application Security



• Endpoint Security



• Network Security



By Offering



• Software



• Hardware



By Form



• In-Vehicle



• External Cloud Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Continental AG



• Denso Corporation



• Aptiv PLC



• Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.)



• Vector Informatik GmbH



• Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd. (NNG Group)



• GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.



• Karamba Security Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352704/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________