Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs) Market Size is projected to reach USD 57.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resin is considered the best polymer of the styrenic family and is used as an engineering plastic in several industries around the globe. Several properties make ABS suitable for use in automotive, home appliances, electronics, building and construction, and transportation industries. Many consumer goods industries have manufacturing units in and originate from Taiwan, Singapore, China, Thailand, and South Korea. The prominent presence of leading end-use industries in Asia-Pacific encourages ABS resin manufacturers to significantly invest in increasing their production capacity.





A Great Substitute to Metal: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Resin

Durable plastics such as ABS consume less energy during the production process and can replace metals. The substitution of metals with these plastics results in not only weight reduction but also the integration of a number of functions in an individual application. ABS is used in place of metal in several applications across the automotive industry, as here, players are working to reduce vehicle weight to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emission. Moreover, the production of battery-operated vehicles requires vehicles to be lightweight for better performance, which is propelling market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

The novel coronavirus continues to spread with no signs of slowing down. As the number of cases increases worldwide, there is a halt in operations and prohibition of domestic as well as international travel. A share of the demand for ABS resin stems from the automobile sector for the production of auto parts. Significant demand decline from the tire and automotive industries will pressure butadiene demand and price, directly impacting the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene resin market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 57.24 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.7% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Raw Material, Type, End-User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH, Trinseo, Kumho Petrochemical, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp., LG Chem, SABIC, BASF SE, Toray Industries Inc, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Ravago Americas, Emco Industrial Plastics, and Elix Polymers Key Market Opportunities High Demand In Bulk Chemicals Sector Is Pushing Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (Abs) Market Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer income and improved economic conditions

Key Highlights

The global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market size was valued at USD 31.93 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57.24 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at USD 31.93 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57.24 billion by 2030 at a from 2022 to 2030. By type , the high gloss segment is projected to hold a 30–45% market share, fuelled by the increasing consumer demand for smart and trendy home appliances.

, the high gloss segment is projected to hold a 30–45% market share, fuelled by the increasing consumer demand for smart and trendy home appliances. Among end-use sectors , the automotive segment is a key driver for the global market, as ABS resin is widely used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of a car’s dashboard, wheel covers, and body parts. More and more consumers are looking for aesthetic looks in their car, which is surging the demand for ABS resin in the automobile industry.

, the automotive segment is a key driver for the global market, as ABS resin is widely used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of a car’s dashboard, wheel covers, and body parts. More and more consumers are looking for aesthetic looks in their car, which is surging the demand for ABS resin in the automobile industry. China is expected to dominate the global market, led by its strong automobile and home appliance industries.





Some of the key players profiled in the market are



INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

Trinseo

Kumho Petrochemical

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.

LG Chem

SABIC

BASF SE

Toray Industries Inc

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Ravago Americas

Emco Industrial Plastics

Elix Polymers





Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Acrylonitrile

Polybutadiene

Styrene

By Type

High gloss

Low gloss

High impact

General purpose

High flow

Plate-able

By End-User

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electronics

Consumer goods

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East

Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

