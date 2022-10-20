Toll Brothers Announces 15 New Community Openings and 40 New Model Homes Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the recent opening of 40 new model homes across 15 new communities in Southern California. Located in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley, these new communities and professionally decorated Toll Brothers model homes showcase the latest home design trends and stunning Toll Brothers architecture.

The new Toll Brothers communities are located throughout Southern California in cities including Porter Ranch, Valencia, Montebello, Anaheim, Lake Forest, Palm Springs, and La Quinta. A wide variety of luxury home designs – from condominium flats, to three-story townhomes with rooftop decks, to single-family homes with floating staircases – are available to home buyers. In addition, each community provides home buyers exclusive access to the Toll Brothers Design Studio, allowing them to create their dream home with an array of luxury design options.

Toll Brothers new home communities are unrivaled in Southern California, each offering a unique value proposition from low-maintenance resort-style communities to gated view-oriented communities, to amenity-rich golf course communities. Toll Brothers recently announced new luxury model homes are now open to the public in the following communities:

3 Models at Towns at 100 West | Anaheim Priced from $800,000s

The Towns collection features open-concept living. Three home designs offer 2-3 beds, 1,242-1,508 sq. ft. with an attached 2-car garage, and a balcony.

3 Models at Terraces at 100 West | Anaheim Priced from $1M

The Terraces collection offers three home designs with rooftop decks, 3-4 beds, 1,881-2,071 sq. ft., attached 2-car garage, patio/balconies, and standard lofts.

3 Models at Skylar by Toll Brothers | Valencia Priced from $1.4M

Skylar offers the largest homes in an amenity-rich master plan. This community features homes up to 3,800 sq. ft., 5 beds, 4.5 baths, 2-car garages, NEV space, optional office, study, and primary suite deck.

3 Models at Overlook at Hillcrest | Porter Ranch Priced from $2M

The Overlook collection features modern new homes located behind a future staff-gated entry featuring breathtaking city and canyon views, with homes up to 4,104 sq. ft., 5 beds, 4.5-5.5 baths, and 3-car garages.

2 Models at Toll Brothers at Escena | Palm Springs Priced from $1.3M

Escena offers a staff-gated entry and luxury golf course living with incredible mountain views, and mid-century modern single-story homes set on expansive home sites featuring an included pool and spa.

2 Models at Stone Creek Ranch | La Quinta Priced from $1.3M

Stone Creek Ranch is a gated community of luxury homes ranging from 2,800-4,000 sq. ft. featuring 3-5 beds, 3.5-4.5 baths, 2-4 car garage, with included pool, spa, and front yard landscaping.

3 Models at Viewpoint at Metro Heights | Montebello Priced from $1.6M

Viewpoint is a 3-story collection featuring 5-7 beds, 5-6 baths, home designs up to 3,300 sq. ft., third floor with bonus room, private bedroom suite, covered deck, and attached 2-car garage.

3 Models at Westridge at Metro Heights | Montebello Priced from $1.9M

The Westridge community offers only 49 homes with two- and three-story home designs up to 4,500 sq. ft. featuring 5-6 beds, 5.5-6.5 baths, spacious lofts, incredible views, and luxury outdoor living space.

3 Models at Oaks at The Meadows | Lake Forest Priced from $1.6M

The Oaks collection features 4-6 beds, 4-6 baths, home designs up to 2,700 sq. ft. offering optional conservatory, primary suite retreat or deck, loft, and attached 2-car garage.

3 Models at Willows at The Meadows | Lake Forest Priced from $1.5M

The Willows collection features 4 beds, 2.5-5 baths, home designs up to 2,200 sq. ft. including office, with optional primary suite deck, additional bed and bath, and luxury outdoor living space.

3 Models at Parklands at The Meadows | Lake Forest Priced from $1.7M

The Parklands is the only exclusively 3-story collection featuring 4-5 beds, 3.5-4 baths, home designs up to 2,900 sq. ft., a third-floor covered deck, optional office, and attached 2-car garage.

3 Models at Magnolias at The Meadows | Lake Forest Priced from $1.9M

The Magnolias collection features 2-story home designs with 5 beds, 5 baths, up to 3,100 sq. ft. with optional office, conservatory, retreat, primary suite deck, and attached 2-car garage.

3 Models at Evergreens at The Meadows | Lake Forest Priced from $2.1M

The Evergreens collection features the largest home designs up to 3,500 sq. ft., with 5 beds, 5.5 baths, luxury outdoor living space, optional multigenerational suite, primary suite deck, and attached 2-car garage.

3 Models at Redwoods at The Meadows | Lake Forest (Opening Nov. 5, 2022) Priced from $1.7M

"Our new model homes in communities throughout Southern California showcase our stunning open concept designs, dynamic options, and awe-inspiring structural features including ceilings soaring up to 30-feet in some models,” said Seth Ring, Executive Vice President of Toll Brothers. "Toll Brothers model homes are truly a destination. Each community highlights a unique and compelling value proposition for our home buyers, whether they are looking for a vacation home in the desert, a low-maintenance luxury townhome near Disneyland, or a grand master-planned community in a prime location in Orange County or Los Angeles."

Toll Brothers is also planning to open four new communities in San Diego by summer of 2023, starting with Del Mar Mesa Estates which opens for pre-model sales on Oct. 22, 2022, followed by Everly at Civita, Mira Vista in Clairemont, and The Cove at Encinitas.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to tour the new Toll Brothers model homes in your community of interest, call 866-232-1631 or visit https://www.tollbrothers.com/luxury-homes/Southern-California-CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

