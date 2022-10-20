Bank OZK Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $128.3 million, a 1.5% decrease from $130.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2022 were $1.08, an 8.0% increase from $1.00 for the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $388.7 million, a 9.4% decrease from $429.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2022 were $3.20, a 3.0% decrease from $3.30 for the first nine months of 2021.

The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $39.8 million for the third quarter and $51.0 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to negative provisions for credit losses of $7.5 million for the third quarter and $69.9 million for the first nine months of 2021. The growth in both funded and unfunded loan balances during the quarter contributed to the higher provision for credit losses, which impacted net income. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $335.6 million at September 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s provision expense for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 and its total ACL at September 30, 2022 were based on a number of key estimates, assumptions and economic forecasts and included certain qualitative adjustments to capture items not fully reflected in the modeled results.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $208.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, a 27.2% increase from $163.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, PPNR was $564.0 million, a 15.3% increase from $489.0 million for the first nine months of 2021. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of 2022 were 1.97%, 11.85% and 14.02%, respectively, compared to 1.98%, 11.41% and 13.39%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first nine months of 2022 were 1.99%, 11.97%, and 14.14%, respectively, compared to 2.15%, 12.98%, and 15.31%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to report our strong results for the third quarter of 2022. Our results were highlighted by our fourth consecutive quarter of record RESG loan originations and solid growth in RESG’s funded loans, along with meaningful contributions to growth from our Community Banking and other lending teams. This reflects our dual focus on both organic loan growth and increased portfolio diversification. Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the current environment and the longer term.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $19.51 billion at September 30, 2022, a 6.6% increase from $18.31 billion at September 30, 2021. Non-purchased loans were $19.10 billion at September 30, 2022, a 7.9% increase from $17.71 billion at September 30, 2021. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.41 billion at September 30, 2022, a 31.4% decrease from $0.60 billion at September 30, 2021.

Deposits were $20.40 billion at September 30, 2022, a 1.5% increase from $20.10 billion at September 30, 2021. Total assets were $26.23 billion at September 30, 2022, a 0.3% increase from $26.14 billion at September 30, 2021.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.20 billion at September 30, 2022, a 7.7% decrease from $4.55 billion at September 30, 2021. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.54 billion at September 30, 2022, an 8.9% decrease from $3.88 billion at September 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $35.67 at September 30, 2022, a 0.9% increase from $35.35 at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $30.02 at September 30, 2022, a 0.4% decrease from $30.14 at September 30, 2021. The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.01% at September 30, 2022, compared to 17.42% at September 30, 2021. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 13.83% at September 30, 2022, compared to 15.24% at September 30, 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

STOCK REPURCHASES

During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 1.23 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $38.96, for a total of $47.7 million. During the first nine months of 2022, the Bank repurchased approximately 7.80 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $41.90, for a total of $326.7 million. Our current stock repurchase program expires November 4, 2022. In evaluating any plans for stock repurchases after expiration of the current program, the Bank will consider a variety of factors including its capital position, expected growth, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, stock price, current and expected macro economic environment, regulatory requirements and other factors.

Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited

  September 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $895,824  $2,053,829 
Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”)  3,528,077   3,916,733 
Investment securities ― trading  2,481   14,957 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks  31,841   40,788 
Non-purchased loans  19,103,546   17,791,610 
Purchased loans  410,166   516,215 
Allowance for loan losses  (200,098)  (217,380)
Net loans  19,313,614   18,090,445 
Premises and equipment, net  684,930   695,857 
Foreclosed assets  6,559   5,744 
Accrued interest receivable  97,564   83,025 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)  784,926   774,822 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  664,732   669,063 
Other, net  221,571   185,167 
Total assets $26,232,119  $26,530,430 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Deposits:        
Demand non-interest bearing $4,824,209  $4,983,788 
Savings and interest bearing transaction  9,763,638   9,245,727 
Time  5,814,029   5,979,619 
Total deposits  20,401,876   20,209,134 
Other borrowings  456,466   756,321 
Subordinated notes  346,741   346,133 
Subordinated debentures  121,450   121,033 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  135,537   71,609 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  227,505   186,840 
Total liabilities  21,689,575   21,691,070 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,000,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021		  338,980   338,980 
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
    117,761,605 and 125,443,748 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively		  1,178   1,254 
Additional paid-in capital  1,773,562   2,093,702 
Retained earnings  2,653,377   2,378,466 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (227,673)  23,841 
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest  4,539,424   4,836,243 
Noncontrolling interest  3,120   3,117 
Total stockholders’ equity  4,542,544   4,839,360 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $26,232,119  $26,530,430 

Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
 2022  2021  2022  2021 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Interest income:               
Non-purchased loans$295,054  $238,258  $791,313  $716,639 
Purchased loans 7,148   11,350   24,300   34,985 
Investment securities:               
Taxable 10,269   9,236   31,246   26,786 
Tax-exempt 7,126   3,296   14,132   10,860 
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 3,690   523   6,155   1,556 
Total interest income 323,287   262,663   867,146   790,826 
                
Interest expense:               
Deposits 21,997   12,326   41,343   54,908 
Other borrowings 2,460   1,017   4,500   3,010 
Subordinated notes 2,631   429   7,808   6,755 
Subordinated debentures 1,582   934   3,741   2,814 
Total interest expense 28,670   14,706   57,392   67,487 
                
Net interest income 294,617   247,957   809,754   723,339 
Provision for credit losses 39,771   (7,454)  50,986   (69,946)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 254,846   255,411   758,768   793,285 
                
Non-interest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts:               
NSF/Overdraft fees 4,808   4,080   13,257   10,647 
All other service charges 7,089   7,097   20,963   20,507 
Trust income 2,007   2,247   6,012   6,365 
BOLI income:               
Increase in cash surrender value 4,940   4,940   14,579   14,739 
Death benefits 510      807   1,409 
Loan service, maintenance and other fees 3,418   3,307   10,039   10,811 
Gains on sales of other assets 3,182   463   10,957   8,632 
Net gains on investment securities 321      762    
Other 2,888   3,850   9,583   12,733 
Total non-interest income 29,163   25,984   86,959   85,843 
                
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits 57,367   53,769   166,427   159,533 
Net occupancy and equipment 18,244   17,161   52,474   49,797 
Other operating expenses 40,080   39,467   113,807   110,840 
Total non-interest expense 115,691   110,397   332,708   320,170 
                
Income before taxes 168,318   170,998   513,019   558,958 
Provision for income taxes 35,969   40,713   111,754   129,691 
Net income 132,349   130,285   401,265   429,267 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest    5   (3)  (27)
Preferred stock dividends 4,047      12,574    
Net income available to common stockholders$128,302  $130,290  $388,688  $429,240 
                
Basic earnings per common share$1.08  $1.01  $3.21  $3.31 
                
Diluted earnings per common share$1.08  $1.00  $3.20  $3.30 


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

  Preferred
Stock		  Common
Stock		  Additional
Paid-In
Capital		  Retained
Earnings		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income		  Non-
Controlling
Interest		  Total 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Three months ended September 30, 2022:                     
Balances – June 30, 2022 $338,980  $1,190  $1,817,650  $2,563,130  $(114,168) $3,120  $4,609,902 
Net income           132,349         132,349 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		                     
Total other comprehensive loss              (113,505)     (113,505)
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per
share		           (4,047)        (4,047)
Common stock dividends, $0.32 per
share		           (38,055)        (38,055)
Issuance of 5,414 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options		        172            172 
Repurchase and cancellation of 1,225,688
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		     (12)  (47,735)           (47,747)
Stock-based compensation expense        3,475            3,475 
Forfeitures of 14,142 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		                     
Balances – September 30, 2022 $338,980  $1,178  $1,773,562  $2,653,377  $(227,673) $3,120  $4,542,544 
                             
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:                         
Balances – December 31, 2021 $338,980  $1,254  $2,093,702  $2,378,466  $23,841  $3,117  $4,839,360 
Net income           401,265         401,265 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		           (3)     3    
Total other comprehensive loss              (251,514)     (251,514)
Preferred stock dividends, $0.89812 per
share		           (12,574)        (12,574)
Common stock dividends, $0.93 per
share		           (113,777)        (113,777)
Issuance of 74,521 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options		     1   2,251            2,252 
Issuance of 220,822 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		     2   (2)            
Repurchase and cancellation of 7,798,520
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		     (77)  (326,667)           (326,744)
Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974
shares of common stock withheld for
tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting		     (1)  (5,398)           (5,399)
Stock-based compensation expense        9,675            9,675 
Forfeitures of 65,992 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		     (1)  1             
Balances – September 30, 2022 $338,980  $1,178  $1,773,562  $2,653,377  $(227,673) $3,120  $4,542,544 

Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited

  Common
Stock		  Additional
Paid-In
Capital		  Retained
Earnings		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income		  Non-
Controlling
Interest		  Total 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Three months ended September 30, 2021:                        
Balances – June 30, 2021 $1,297  $2,277,138  $2,173,114  $50,127  $3,117  $4,504,793 
Net income        130,285         130,285 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		        5      (5)   
Total other comprehensive loss           (9,421)     (9,421)
Common stock dividends, $0.285 per share        (37,170)        (37,170)
Issuance of 33,850 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options		  1   1,085            1,086 
Repurchase and cancellation of 888,567
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		  (9)  (36,990)           (36,999)
Stock-based compensation expense     3,778            3,778 
Forfeitures of 47,604 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		  (1)  1             
Balances – September 30, 2021 $1,288  $2,245,012  $2,266,234  $40,706  $3,112  $4,556,352 
                         
Nine months ended September 30, 2021:                        
Balances – December 31, 2020 $1,294  $2,265,850  $1,946,875  $58,252  $3,085  $4,275,356 
Net income        429,267         429,267 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling
interest		        (27)     27    
Total other comprehensive income           (17,546)     (17,546)
Common stock dividends, $0.8425 per share        (109,881)        (109,881)
Issuance of 176,250 shares of common
stock for exercise of stock options		  2   6,092            6,094 
Issuance of 332,831 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		  3   (3)            
Repurchase and cancellation of 888,567
shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		  (9)  (36,990)           (36,999)
Repurchase and cancellation of 55,893
shares of common stock withheld for
taxes pursuant to restricted stock vesting		  (1)  (1,976)           (1,977)
Stock-based compensation expense     12,038            12,038 
Forfeitures of 97,250 shares of unvested
restricted common stock		  (1)  1             
Balances – September 30, 2021 $1,288  $2,245,012  $2,266,234  $40,706  $3,112  $4,556,352 

Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Salaries and employee benefits $57,367  $53,769  $166,427  $159,533 
Net occupancy and equipment  18,244   17,161   52,474   49,797 
Other operating expenses:                
Professional and outside services  8,059   7,084   23,602   21,134 
Software and data processing  6,044   5,897   18,188   17,695 
Advertising and public relations  3,448   719   5,810   1,621 
Deposit insurance and assessments  2,650   2,655   6,900   9,060 
Postage and supplies  2,035   1,530   5,240   4,718 
Travel and meals  1,962   1,617   5,906   3,811 
Telecommunication services  1,921   1,966   5,852   6,363 
ATM expense  1,500   1,846   4,497   4,615 
Loan collection and repossession expense  402   407   1,081   1,456 
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets  87   990   345   2,476 
Amortization of intangibles  1,298   1,545   4,331   4,878 
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments  5,155   4,972   14,885   12,324 
Other  5,519   8,239   17,170   20,689 
Total non-interest expense $115,691  $110,397  $332,708  $320,170 

Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited

                 
  September 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                 
Real estate:                
Residential 1-4 family $968,369   5.0% $887,024   4.8%
Non-farm/non-residential  4,609,068   23.6   3,782,892   20.7 
Construction/land development  7,367,128   37.8   8,246,674   45.0 
Agricultural  231,730   1.2   247,727   1.4 
Multifamily residential  1,341,639   6.9   934,845   5.1 
Total real estate  14,517,934   74.5   14,099,162   77.0 
Commercial and industrial  804,000   4.1   510,784   2.8 
Consumer  2,427,361   12.4   2,185,429   11.9 
Other  1,764,417   9.0   1,512,450   8.3 
Total loans  19,513,712   100.0%  18,307,825   100.0%
Allowance for loan losses  (200,098)      (217,380)    
Net loans $19,313,614      $18,090,445     

Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited

             
  Allowance for Loan Losses  Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments  Total Allowance for Credit Losses 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Three months ended September 30, 2022:            
Balances – June 30, 2022 $190,795  $109,143  $299,938 
Net charge-offs  (4,074)     (4,074)
Provision for credit losses  13,377   26,394   39,771 
Balances – September 30, 2022 $200,098  $135,537  $335,635 
             
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:            
Balances – December 31, 2021 $217,380  $71,609  $288,989 
Net charge-offs  (4,340)     (4,340)
Provision for credit losses  (12,942)  63,928   50,986 
Balances – September 30, 2022 $200,098  $135,537  $335,635 
             
Three months ended September 30, 2021:            
Balances – June 30, 2021 $248,753  $58,811  $307,564 
Net charge-offs  (1,312)     (1,312)
Provision for credit losses  (9,719)  2,265   (7,454)
Balances – September 30, 2021 $237,722  $61,076  $298,798 
             
Nine months ended September 30, 2021:            
Balances – December 31, 2020 $295,824  $81,481  $377,305 
Net charge-offs  (8,561)     (8,561)
Provision for credit losses  (49,541)  (20,405)  (69,946)
Balances – September 30, 2021 $237,722  $61,076  $298,798 

Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited

                 
  September 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-interest bearing $4,824,209   23.6% $4,983,788   24.7%
Interest bearing:                
Transaction (NOW)  3,723,109   18.2   3,412,369   16.9 
Savings and money market  6,040,529   29.6   5,833,358   28.9 
Time deposits  5,814,029   28.6   5,979,619   29.5 
Total deposits $20,401,876   100.0% $20,209,134   100.0%

Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited

    
  September 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-interest bearing $4,824,209   23.6% $4,983,788   24.7%
Interest bearing:                
Consumer and commercial:                
Consumer – non-time  4,197,997   20.6   4,334,378   21.4 
Consumer – time  4,127,269   20.2   4,318,742   21.4 
Commercial – non-time  2,891,061   14.2   2,634,817   13.0 
Commercial – time  557,130   2.7   905,347   4.5 
Public funds  2,054,727   10.1   2,094,800   10.4 
Brokered  1,322,297   6.5   452,137   2.2 
Reciprocal  427,186   2.1   485,125   2.4 
Total deposits $20,401,876   100.0% $20,209,134   100.0%

Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2022  2021  % Change  2022  2021  % Change 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income $294,617  $247,957   18.8% $809,754  $723,339   11.9%
Provision for credit losses  39,771   (7,454) NM   50,986   (69,946) NM 
Non-interest income  29,163   25,984   12.2   86,959   85,843   1.3 
Non-interest expense  115,691   110,397   4.8   332,708   320,170   3.9 
Net income  132,349   130,285   1.6   401,265   429,267   (6.5)
Preferred stock dividends  4,047     NM   12,574     NM 
Net income available to common stockholders  128,302   130,290   (1.5)  388,688   429,240   (9.4)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)  208,089   163,544   27.2   564,005   489,012   15.3 
Common share and per common share data:                        
Diluted earnings per common share $1.08  $1.00   8.0% $3.20  $3.30   (3.0)%
Basic earnings per common share  1.08   1.01   6.9   3.21   3.31   (3.0)
Common stock dividends per share  0.32   0.285   12.3   0.93   0.8425   10.4 
Book value per share  35.67   35.35   0.9   35.67   35.35   0.9 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  30.02   30.14   (0.4)  30.02   30.14   (0.4)
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)  118,856   129,929   (8.5)  121,539   130,063   (6.6)
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)  117,762   128,818   (8.6)  117,762   128,818   (8.6)
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets $26,232,119  $26,143,367   0.3% $26,232,119  $26,143,367   0.3%
Total loans  19,513,712   18,305,303   6.6   19,513,712   18,305,303   6.6 
Non-purchased loans  19,103,546   17,707,452   7.9   19,103,546   17,707,452   7.9 
Purchased loans  410,166   597,851   (31.4)  410,166   597,851   (31.4)
Allowance for loan losses  200,098   237,722   (15.8)  200,098   237,722   (15.8)
Foreclosed assets  6,559   9,444   (30.5)  6,559   9,444   (30.5)
Investment securities − AFS  3,528,077   3,846,496   (8.3)  3,528,077   3,846,496   (8.3)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  664,732   670,580   (0.9)  664,732   670,580   (0.9)
Deposits  20,401,876   20,102,440   1.5   20,401,876   20,102,440   1.5 
Other borrowings  456,466   750,217   (39.2)  456,466   750,217   (39.2)
Subordinated notes  346,741   345,927   0.2   346,741   345,927   0.2 
Subordinated debentures  121,450   120,892   0.5   121,450   120,892   0.5 
Unfunded balance of closed loans  20,091,101   12,385,369   62.2   20,091,101   12,385,369   62.2 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  135,537   61,076   121.9   135,537   61,076   121.9 
Preferred stock  338,980     NM   338,980     NM 
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)  4,200,444   4,553,240   (7.7)  4,200,444   4,553,240   (7.7)
Net unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders’ equity		  (227,673)  40,706  NM   (227,673)  40,706  NM 
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio  95.65%  91.06%  5.0   95.65%  91.06%  5.0 
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets (2)  1.97%  1.98%      1.99%  2.15%    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)  11.85   11.41       11.97   12.98     
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)  14.02   13.39       14.14   15.31     
Average common equity to total average assets  16.61   17.38       16.60   16.57     
Net interest margin – FTE (2)  5.03   4.16       4.60   3.99     
Efficiency ratio  35.50   40.14       36.92   39.39     
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)  0.09   0.04       0.07   0.07     
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)  0.09   0.03       0.03   0.06     
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)  0.14   0.20       0.14   0.20     
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)  0.13   0.17       0.13   0.17     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)  1.03   1.30       1.03   1.30     
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans (4) $24,633  $34,920      $24,633  $34,920     
Accruing loans − 90 days past due (4)                    
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing (4)  1,610   1,253       1,610   1,253     

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

NM – Not meaningful

Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended 
  September 30, 2022  June 30,
2022		  % Change 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Income statement data:            
Net interest income $294,617  $265,793   10.8%
Provision for credit losses  39,771   7,025   466.1 
Non-interest income  29,163   26,320   10.8 
Non-interest expense  115,691   109,300   5.8 
Net income  132,349   136,413   (3.0)
Preferred stock dividends  4,047   4,047    
Net income available to common stockholders  128,302   132,358   (3.1)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)  208,089   182,813   13.8 
Common share and per common share data:            
Diluted earnings per common share $1.08  $1.10   (1.8)%
Basic earnings per common share  1.08   1.10   (1.8)
Common stock dividends per share  0.32   0.31   3.2 
Book value per share  35.67   35.87   (0.6)
Tangible book value per common share (1)  30.02   30.27   (0.8)
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)  118,856   120,827   (1.6)
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)  117,762   118,996   (1.0)
Balance sheet data at period end:            
Total assets $26,232,119  $25,919,965   1.2%
Total loans  19,513,712   18,742,718   4.1 
Non-purchased loans  19,103,546   18,297,638   4.4 
Purchased loans  410,166   445,080   (7.8)
Allowance for loan losses  200,098   190,795   4.9 
Foreclosed assets  6,559   2,593   153.0 
Investment securities − AFS  3,528,077   3,705,807   (4.8)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  664,732   666,029   (0.2)
Deposits  20,401,876   19,984,187   2.1 
Other borrowings  456,466   505,221   (9.7)
Subordinated notes  346,741   346,536   0.1 
Subordinated debentures  121,450   121,310   0.1 
Unfunded balance of closed loans  20,091,101   17,369,767   15.7 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  135,537   109,143   24.2 
Preferred stock  338,980   338,980    
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)  4,200,444   4,267,802   (1.6)
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders’ equity		  (227,673)  (114,168)  99.4 
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio  95.65%  93.79%  2.0 
Selected ratios:            
Return on average assets (2)  1.97%  2.02%    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)  11.85   12.40     
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)  14.02   14.69     
Average common equity to average assets  16.61   16.32     
Net interest margin – FTE (2)  5.03   4.52     
Efficiency ratio  35.50   37.25     
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)  0.09   0.03     
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)  0.09   0.01     
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)  0.14   0.16     
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)  0.13   0.12     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)  1.03   1.02     
Other information:            
Non-accrual loans (4) $24,633  $28,171     
Accruing loans − 90 days past due (4)          
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing (4)  1,610   1,033     

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited

  12/31/20  3/31/21  6/30/21  9/30/21  12/31/21  03/31/22  06/30/22  09/30/22 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Earnings Summary:                                
Net interest income $237,600  $234,636  $240,746  $247,957  $266,381  $249,343  $265,793  $294,617 
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment  1,533   1,275   1,355   1,106   1,009   1,017   1,300   2,151 
Net interest income (FTE)  239,133   235,911   242,101   249,063   267,390   250,360   267,093   296,768 
Provision for credit losses  (6,750)  31,559   30,932   7,454   7,992   (4,190)  (7,025)  (39,771)
Non-interest income  28,661   32,117   27,742   25,984   29,695   31,475   26,320   29,163 
Non-interest expense  (103,394)  (106,059)  (103,711)  (110,397)  (110,106)  (107,715)  (109,300)  (115,691)
Pretax income (FTE)  157,650   193,528   197,064   172,104   194,971   169,930   177,088   170,469 
FTE adjustment  (1,533)  (1,275)  (1,355)  (1,106)  (1,009)  (1,017)  (1,300)  (2,151)
Provision for income taxes  (35,607)  (43,818)  (45,161)  (40,713)  (44,197)  (36,410)  (39,375)  (35,969)
Noncontrolling interest  3   (19)  (13)  5   (5)  5   (8)   
Preferred stock dividend                 (4,480)  (4,047)  (4,047)
Net income available to common stockholders $120,513  $148,416  $150,535  $130,290  $149,760  $128,028  $132,358  $128,302 
Earnings per common share – diluted $0.93  $1.14  $1.16  $1.00  $1.17  $1.02  $1.10  $1.08 
PPNR $162,867  $160,694  $164,777  $163,544  $185,970  $173,103  $182,813  $208,089 
Non-interest Income:                                
Service charges on deposit accounts:                                
NSF/Overdraft fees $4,024  $3,323  $3,244  $4,080  $4,315  $4,201  $4,247  $4,808 
All other service charges  5,959   6,342   7,067   7,097   7,149   6,690   7,184   7,089 
Trust income  1,909   2,206   1,911   2,247   2,141   2,094   1,911   2,007 
BOLI income:                                
Increase in cash surrender value  5,034   4,881   4,919   4,940   4,901   4,793   4,846   4,940 
Death benefits     1,409         618   297      510 
Loan service, maintenance and other fees  3,797   3,551   3,953   3,307   3,148   3,018   3,603   3,418 
Gains on sales of other assets  5,189   5,828   2,341   463   1,330   6,992   784   3,182 
Net gains (losses) on investment securities              504   (90)  531   321 
Other  2,749   4,577   4,307   3,850   5,589   3,480   3,214   2,888 
Total non-interest income $28,661  $32,117  $27,742  $25,984  $29,695  $31,475  $26,320  $29,163 
Non-interest Expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits $53,832  $53,645  $52,119  $53,769  $55,034  $54,648  $54,412  $57,367 
Net occupancy and equipment  15,617   16,468   16,168   17,161   17,004   17,215   17,014   18,244 
Other operating expenses  33,945   35,946   35,424   39,467   38,068   35,852   37,874   40,080 
Total non-interest expense $103,394  $106,059  $103,711  $110,397  $110,106  $107,715  $109,300  $115,691 
Balance Sheet Data:                                
Total assets $27,162,596  $27,276,892  $26,605,938  $26,143,367  $26,530,430  $26,562,353  $25,919,965  $26,232,119 
Non-purchased loans  18,401,495   17,979,435   17,611,848   17,707,452   17,791,610   18,449,723   18,297,638   19,103,546 
Purchased loans  807,673   735,630   659,822   597,851   516,215   481,299   445,080   410,166 
Investment securities – AFS  3,405,351   4,162,479   4,693,396   3,846,496   3,916,733   3,728,284   3,705,807   3,528,077 
Deposits  21,450,356   21,296,442   20,706,777   20,102,440   20,209,134   20,329,662   19,984,187   20,401,876 
Unfunded balance of closed loans  11,847,117   11,780,099   11,709,818   12,385,369   13,619,578   14,954,367   17,369,767   20,091,101 
Preferred stock              338,980   338,980   338,980   338,980 
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest  4,272,271   4,383,205   4,501,676   4,553,240   4,836,243   4,690,057   4,606,782   4,539,424 

Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued)
Unaudited

  12/31/20  3/31/21  6/30/21  9/30/21  12/31/21  03/31/22  06/30/2022  09/30/22 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Allowance for Credit Losses:                                
Balance at beginning of period $377,273  $377,305  $342,307  $307,564  $298,798  $288,989  $293,540  $299,938 
Net charge-offs  (6,718)  (3,439)  (3,811)  (1,312)  (1,817)  361   (627)  (4,074)
Provision for credit losses  6,750   (31,559)  (30,932)  (7,454)  (7,992)  4,190   7,025   39,771 
Balance at end of period $377,305  $342,307  $307,564  $298,798  $288,989  $293,540  $299,938  $335,635 
Allowance for loan losses $295,824  $268,077  $248,753  $237,722  $217,380  $204,213  $190,795  $200,098 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  81,481   74,230   58,811   61,076   71,609   89,327   109,143   135,537 
Total allowance for credit losses $377,305  $342,307  $307,564  $298,798  $288,989  $293,540  $299,938  $335,635 
Selected Ratios:                                
Net interest margin – FTE (1)  3.88%  3.86%  3.95%  4.16%  4.41%  4.24%  4.52%  5.03%
Efficiency ratio  38.61   39.57   38.43   40.14   37.06   38.22   37.25   35.50 
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (1) (2)  0.14   0.08   0.09   0.04   0.05   0.08   0.03   0.09 
Net charge-offs to average total loans (1)  0.14   0.07   0.08   0.03   0.04   (0.01)  0.01   0.09 
Nonperforming loans to total loans (3)  0.25   0.25   0.22   0.20   0.19   0.21   0.16   0.14 
Nonperforming assets to total assets (3)  0.21   0.19   0.18   0.17   0.15   0.16   0.12   0.13 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (4)  1.54   1.43   1.36   1.30   1.19   1.08   1.02   1.03 
Loans past due 30 days or more, including
past due non-accrual loans, to total loans (3)		  0.16   0.13   0.10   0.13   0.15   0.14   0.11   0.11 

         (1)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

         (2)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

         (3)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

         (4)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
  Average
Balance		  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Rate		 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                                                 
ASSETS                                                
Interest earning assets:                                                
Interest earning deposits and federal
funds sold		 $699,489  $3,690   2.09% $1,287,890  $523   0.16% $1,023,707  $6,155   0.80% $1,792,191  $1,556   0.12%
Investment securities:                                                
Taxable  2,809,479   10,269   1.45   3,509,465   9,236   1.04   3,080,645   31,246   1.36   3,150,732   26,786   1.14 
Tax-exempt – FTE  907,955   9,020   3.94   740,809   4,172   2.23   706,628   17,889   3.38   955,822   13,747   1.92 
Non-purchased loans – FTE  18,544,681   295,311   6.32   17,559,654   238,488   5.39   18,413,106   792,025   5.75   17,761,807   717,488   5.40 
Purchased loans  429,312   7,148   6.61   627,436   11,350   7.18   464,205   24,300   7.00   699,678   34,985   6.69 
Total earning assets – FTE  23,390,916   325,438   5.52   23,725,254   263,769   4.41   23,688,291   871,615   4.92   24,360,230   794,562   4.36 
Non-interest earning assets  2,474,862           2,348,740           2,460,424           2,324,716         
Total assets $25,865,778          $26,073,994          $26,148,715          $26,684,946         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                                
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Deposits:                                                
Savings and interest bearing transaction $9,614,806  $13,639   0.56% $8,891,042  $2,885   0.13% $9,611,716  $21,801   0.30% $8,656,762  $9,840   0.15%
Time deposits  5,232,727   8,358   0.63   6,920,513   9,441   0.54   5,464,267   19,542   0.48   7,964,704   45,068   0.76 
Total interest bearing deposits  14,847,533   21,997   0.59   15,811,555   12,326   0.31   15,075,983   41,343   0.37   16,621,466   54,908   0.44 
Other borrowings  517,161   2,460   1.89   757,786   1,017   0.53   647,083   4,500   0.93   757,141   3,010   0.53 
Subordinated notes  346,642   2,631   3.01   56,468   429   3.01   346,433   7,808   3.01   167,636   6,755   5.39 
Subordinated debentures  121,382   1,582   5.17   120,822   934   3.07   121,239   3,741   4.13   120,681   2,814   3.12 
Total interest bearing liabilities  15,832,718   28,670   0.72   16,746,631   14,706  0.35   16,190,738   57,392   0.47   17,666,924   67,487  0.51 
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,998,392           4,523,521           4,915,023           4,289,589         
Other non-interest bearing liabilities  395,671           269,733           359,327           304,086         
Total liabilities  21,226,781           21,539,885           21,465,088           22,260,599         
                                                 
Total stockholders’ equity before
noncontrolling interest		  4,635,887           4,530,995           4,680,513           4,421,240         
Noncontrolling interest  3,110           3,114           3,114           3,107         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $25,865,778          $26,073,994          $26,148,715          $26,684,946         
Net interest income – FTE     $296,768          $249,063          $814,223          $727,075     
Net interest margin – FTE          5.03%          4.16%          4.60%          3.99%
Core spread (1)          5.73%          5.08%          5.38%          4.96%

(1)   Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity 
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and 
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity 
Unaudited

 Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30,
2022		  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2022		  September 30,
2022		  September 30,
2021		 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Net income available to common
stockholders		$128,302  $130,290  $132,358  $388,688  $429,240 
Average stockholders’ equity before
noncontrolling interest		$4,635,887  $4,530,995  $4,619,033  $4,680,513  $4,421,240 
Less average preferred stock (338,980)     (338,980)  (338,980)   
Total average common stockholders’
equity		 4,296,907   4,530,995   4,280,053   4,341,533   4,421,240 
Less average intangible assets:                   
Goodwill (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible
assets, net of accumulated
amortization		 (4,747)  (10,617)  (6,084)  (6,124)  (12,195)
Total average intangibles (665,536)  (671,406)  (666,873)  (666,913)  (672,984)
Average tangible common
stockholders’ equity		$3,631,371  $3,859,589  $3,613,180  $3,674,620  $3,748,256 
Return on average common
stockholders’ equity (1)		 11.85%  11.41%  12.40%  11.97%  12.98%
Return on average tangible common
stockholders’ equity (1)		 14.02%  13.39%  14.69%  14.14%  15.31%

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity, 
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity 
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share 
Unaudited

  September 30,  June 30, 
  2022  2021  2022 
  (In thousands, except per share amounts) 
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $4,539,424  $4,553,240  $4,606,782 
Less preferred stock  (338,980)     (338,980)
Total common stockholders' equity  4,200,444   4,553,240   4,267,802 
Less intangible assets:            
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
accumulated amortization		  (3,943)  (9,791)  (5,240)
Total intangibles  (664,732)  (670,580)  (666,029)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $3,535,712  $3,882,660  $3,601,773 
Shares of common stock outstanding  117,762   128,818   118,996 
Book value per common share $35.67  $35.35  $35.87 
Tangible book value per common share $30.02  $30.14  $30.27 

Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited

  September 30, 
  2022  2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $4,539,424  $4,553,240 
Less preferred stock  (338,980)   
Total common stockholders’ equity  4,200,444   4,553,240 
Less intangible assets:        
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
accumulated amortization		  (3,943)  (9,791)
Total intangibles  (664,732)  (670,580)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $3,535,712  $3,882,660 
Total assets $26,232,119  $26,143,367 
Less intangible assets:        
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of
accumulated amortization		  (3,943)  (9,791)
Total intangibles  (664,732)  (670,580)
Total tangible assets $25,567,387  $25,472,787 
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets  16.01%  17.42%
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total
tangible assets		  13.83%  15.24%

Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited

  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,
2022		  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2022		  September 30,
2022		  September 30,
2021		 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Income before taxes $168,318  $170,998  $175,788  $513,019  $558,958 
Provision for credit losses  39,771   (7,454)  7,025   50,986   (69,946)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $208,089  $163,544  $182,813  $564,005  $489,012 


