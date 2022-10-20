Bratz® Celebrates Its 21st Birthday with a Cult Gaia Collab, New Products, Star-Studded Party and More

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing privately held toy and entertainment companies, celebrates the 21st birthday of the worldwide phenomenon Bratz® with new product launches and partnerships across categories this October. Since its debut in 2001, Bratz has taken the global toy and fashion industries by storm with their unyielding commitment to inclusivity, self-expression, and, of course, a passion for fashion. Today, the brand is as popular as ever, maintaining cultural relevance and celebrating their community of fans who grew up loving the inclusive dolls and who have found inspiration in their beloved “it” girl attitudes over the decades.

MGA has partnered with leading fashion brand Cult Gaia to celebrate Bratz 21st birthday and Cult Gaia’s 10thAnniversary, as well as to pay homage to the unique connection between the two brands. Twenty-one years ago when Jasmin Larian Hekmat was only 12 years old, her father, Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment, sought her help on early concepts of Bratz dolls. Today, as Founder and CEO of Cult Gaia, Jasmin attributes much of her creative influence to her time spent designing miniature collections for the dolls, and while focusing on the fashion brand, she remains close to Bratz as Creative Director for the doll line today.

New this year, the iconic pair teamed up on a ready-to-wear fashion line launched in early 2022. The line featured Y2K elements infused with Cult Gaia’s recognizable and classic style. Now, the two powerhouse brands have teamed up again to introduce the first-ever Bratz x Cult Gaia designer dolls, launched October 1, to tell their story of kinship in a new way.

“The Bratz x Cult Gaia dolls are a landmark celebration of where both brands came from, our intrinsic and often unspoken connection, our loyal communities, and all the exciting things that are yet to come,” said Jasmin Larian. “The Bratz dolls and brand are so special to me and finding the sweet spot somewhere between the natural aesthetic of Cult Gaia and the glitzy glam of Bratz feels like a full circle moment.”

The two Bratz x Cult Gaia designer dolls feature fan favorite Bratz characters, Cloe and Yasmin, who come wearing stunning pieces that fans will recognize as staples from their favorite Cult Gaia collections. Cloe flaunts Cult Gaia-inspired items and accessories including the iconic Parvana top, trendy Wynn cargo pants, Remi Platform shoes and Anna and Blanda bangles. Cloe comes with a second style including the Joey Feather Top, cult-favorite Hera Shoulder Bag, and Bloom Earrings. The Yasmin Doll, which was named for Jasmin, wears the structural Mala Top, Alma Short, and Irma Tote Bag, with a second outfit optioning a Dari Gown, Hera Sunglasses, Remi Platform shoes and the original Ark Bag. Available online in the U.S. at Walmart, Target, and Amazon, and at retailers in major markets globally, these designer dolls embody the signature spirit of Cult Gaia and the bold bravado of Bratz.

To celebrate the Bratz 21st birthday in style, the brands will hit the Goldstein House x Club James in Beverly Hills, Calif. with an exclusive, star-studded event, hosted by Cult Gaia and influencer Stassie Karanikolaou. With “bratty” as the suggested attire, attendees can look forward to channeling ’00 nostalgia by flaunting their favorite halter tops, flared bottoms, and cutout dresses, as well as their unshakeable Bratitude. To highlight the brands’ passion for fashion, Bratz and Cult Gaia have partnered with Up Next Designer Albert Ayal who will be dressing party guests in curated looks from up and coming designers.

Beyond the Cult Gaia collaboration, Bratz continues its 21st birthday celebration with new product launches hitting online retailers in October: Bratz® Series 2 Fashion Doll reproductions and Bratz® Girls Nite Out 21st Birthday Edition Fashion Dolls. Bratz® Series 2 features near-exact reproductions of five dolls originally released between 2002 and 2005, including Meygan, Nevra, Kiana, Kumi, and Dylan. The Bratz® Girls Nite Out 21st Birthday Edition Fashion Dolls celebrate Bratz turning 21 years old with reproductions of the original Bratz® Girls Nite Out™ dolls first issued in 2004, including Cloe, Yasmin, Jade, Sasha and Dana.

And just in time to get ready for the celebrations and an awesome girls night out, Bratz has partnered with Glamnetic, one of the world’s fastest growing beauty brands specializing in magnetic lash, liner, and press-on nails categories. Glamnetic recently released false eyelashes and press-on nails inspired by the unique styles of each of the core four Bratz characters, available online now at Glamentic.com. CEO and Founder of Glamnetic Ann McFerran grew up playing with Bratz dolls which influenced her love of glam and fashion. The collaboration further illuminates the Bratz brand’s influence on and continued foray into the fashion and lifestyle spaces.

