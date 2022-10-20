Oportun to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 7, 2022

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, will release financial results for its third quarter 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022, after market close.



Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-300-8522 (toll-free) or 1-412-542-4174 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com , and a webcast replay of the call will be available for one year.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its over 1.8 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $8.1 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009. For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com.

Investor Contact

Dorian Hare

(650) 590-4323

ir@oportun.com

Media Contact

Usher Lieberman

(650) 769-9414

usher.lieberman@oportun.com