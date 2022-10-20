Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings





OMEGA FLEX, INC. (OFLX) Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $94,670,000 $94,554,000 $31,629,000 $31,725,000 Net Income attributable to Omega Flex, Inc. $17,441,000 $18,599,000 $6,540,000 $6,148,000 Earnings Per Share – Basic and Diluted $1.73 $1.84 $0.65 $0.61 Weighted Average Shares – Basic and Diluted 10,094,322 10,094,322 10,094,322 10,094,322

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin R. Hoben, Chairman and CEO, announced that the Company’s Net Sales for the first nine months of 2022 and 2021 were $94,670,000 and $94,554,000, respectively, increasing $116,000 or 0.1%. Net Sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 0.3% lower than the third quarter of 2021. Although net sales are consistent with the previous periods, sales unit volumes were lower. The effect of the lower sales volumes was largely offset by pricing actions to offset material cost pressure and to protect margins.

The Company’s Net Income through September 2022 was $17,441,000 compared to $18,599,000 through the first nine months of 2021, decreasing $1,158,000 or 6.2%. However, income for the third quarter of 2022 was 6.4% higher than the same period in 2021.

In contrast to the first nine months of last year, the current nine month and quarterly results were impacted by costs for resumption of travel and other marketing efforts, which were lower in the 2021 period due to the pandemic as well as higher product liability reserves and expenses. These increased costs were offset partly by reduced incentive compensation to align with the changes in the executive management team.

