AFC Gamma, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for November 8, 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) ( “AFC Gamma”) today announced that it plans to report its third quarter earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.



AFC Gamma will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 to discuss its quarterly financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of AFC Gamma’s found here: AFC Gamma -- Investor Relations. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of AFC Gamma’s website.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma is an institutional lender that provides a range of lending solutions to established operators in the cannabis industry. AFC Gamma originates, structures and underwrites senior secured loans and other types of financing to operators in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis. AFC Gamma’s senior management team has over 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@advancedflowercapital.com

www.afcgamma.com



MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Sinclair

MATTIO Communications

mark@mattio.com