Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present at 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit and 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

– New and Updated Preclinical Data Highlight Potential of GSPT1-directed Molecular Glue Degrader (MGD) MRT-2359 in the Treatment of MYC-driven Cancers –



– Novel and Proprietary AI/Machine Learning Engine Characterizes Protein Surfaces, Expands Insights into Neosubstrate Universe, Reprogrammable Ligases and MGDs –

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that new and updated preclinical data for MRT-2359, the company’s lead drug candidate and a potent and selective GSPT1-directed MGD targeting MYC-driven solid tumors, will be presented at the 5th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit, taking place Oct. 25-28 in Boston. The company will also participate in the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, from Oct. 26-28.

“At the TPD Summit, we will provide a more comprehensive view of the underlying mechanism of action of MRT-2359 and its ability to effectively degrade GSPT1 and induce anti-tumor activity in MYC-driven cancer models,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., CEO of Monte Rosa. “With our Phase 1/2 study of MRT-2359 initiating this quarter, we are also excited to continue momentum by sharing the clinical trial design supported by our comprehensive preclinical data package at the Triple Symposium.”



“We are pleased to highlight our proprietary AI and machine learning capabilities for the first time at the TPD Summit,” added John Castle, Ph.D., Chief Data Scientist of Monte Rosa. “Insights from these engines are integral to our target-centric approach and rational design of novel MGDs that show promise preclinically in oncology, immunology, inflammation and beyond.”



5th Targeted Protein Degradation Summit:

Title: Preclinical and Mechanism of Action Studies of MRT-2359, a Potent and Selective GSPT1 Molecular Glue Degrader for the Treatment of MYC-driven Cancer

Presentation Time: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 27

Session: Developing Patient Selection Strategies to Optimize Clinical Trial Design

Presenter: Silvia Buonamici, Ph.D., SVP, Target and Discovery Biology

Title: AI Applications to Molecular Glue Degraders: From Degron Discovery to In Silico Screening

Presentation Time: 3:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Oct. 26

Session: Utilizing AI & Uncovering Parallel Strategies for Glue & Autophagic Degradation

Presenter: Pablo Gainza, Ph.D., Associate Director

34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium:

Title: Development of MRT-2359, a GSPT1 Molecular Glue Degrader, to Target MYC-driven Malignancies

Presentation Time: 12:15 p.m. CEST, Friday, Oct. 28

Session: 200. New Drugs on the Horizon; Plenary Session 6

Presenter: Filip Janku, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer



About MRT-2359

MRT-2359 is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader (MGD) that induces the interaction between the E3 ubiquitin ligase component cereblon (CRBN) and the translation termination factor GSPT1, leading to the targeted degradation of GSPT1 protein. The MYC transcription factors (c‑MYC, L-MYC and N-MYC) are well-established drivers of human cancers that maintain high levels of protein translation, which is critical for uncontrolled cell proliferation and tumor growth. Our preclinical studies have shown that this addiction to MYC-induced protein translation creates a dependency on GSPT1. MRT-2359 exploits this vulnerability by inducing degradation of GSPT1, disrupting protein synthesis preferentially in MYC-driven cell lines and leading to anti-tumor activity in MYC-driven tumor models. A Phase 1/2 clinical study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of MRT-2359. To learn more about the MRT-2359 clinical trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov (Identifier: NCT05546268).

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ ( Qu antitative and E ngineered E limination of N eosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and MGD drug candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection, and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes express and implied “forward-looking statements,” including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained in herein include, but are not limited to, statements about our product development activities, including our expectations around MRT-2359, the ongoing development of our QuEEN™ platform and the advancement of our pipeline and the various products therein, our expectations of timing, including for initiation and patient dosing, of our clinical trial for MRT-2359, our ability to initiate and the timing of initiation of additional lead optimization programs, and our expectations regarding our ability to nominate and the timing of our nominations of additional development candidates. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on our development activities and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and any subsequent filings, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, any future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Certain information contained in these materials and any statements made orally during any presentation of these materials that relate to the materials or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of these materials, we have not independently verified, and make no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in these materials relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

