Nanox to Host and Livestream ‘ARC Day’ event: Company’s Demonstration of Nanox’s Ecosystem

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD ("Nanox" or the "Company," Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, will be hosting its first in-person ARC Day, with a demonstration of its Nanox.ARC imaging system at the Company’s headquarters in Neve Ilan, Israel, on Nov. 15-17. Nanox will showcase the Company’s holistic, end-to-end 3D medical imaging solution, which integrates Nanox.ARC, Nanox’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology and teleradiology services.

The seamless continuum from image capture by Nanox.ARC through AI analysis and interpretation by trained radiologists is a key element in Nanox’s goal to provide meaningful access to medical imaging not currently available in approximately two-thirds of the world.

Nanox will be hosting the ARC Day event with a live audience in Neve Ilan on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 9:30am ET which will be followed by a live Q&A session. Participants can view the demonstration live by visiting https://nanox.virtualmagix.com/ to pre-register.

About Nanox

Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Nasdaq: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. The vision of Nanox is to increase the early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by medical imaging technologies based on X-ray, by improving access to imaging, reducing imaging costs and enhancing imaging efficiency, which Nanox believes is key to increasing early prevention and treatment, improving health outcomes, and, ultimately, saving lives. Nanox is developing a holistic imaging solution, which includes the Nanox System, comprised of Nanox.ARC using its novel MEMs X-ray source technology and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software, integrated with AI solutions and teleradiology services. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the recent acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; and (x) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Rachael Roselli

ICR Westwicke

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com



