Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2022
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|09/30/2022
|94,025,441
Total gross of voting rights: 94,025,441
Total net* of voting rights: 93,888,340
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment