Goosehead Insurance Elevates Leadership Team with New Executive Vice President

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today the appointment of Justin Ricketts as Executive Vice President, Technology and Partnerships. He is a seasoned leader who brings more than two decades of experience in the creation of tech-forward marketplaces. Throughout his career, he has built some of the world’s largest, scalable platforms to enable consumer-friendly shopping experiences across industries including insurance, healthcare and travel.



In his role, Mr. Ricketts will lead all aspects of the Company’s technology. He will be responsible for propelling the evolution of Goosehead’s Digital Agent Platform, a direct-to-consumer platform that provides home and auto insurance quotes in two minutes or less, from an extensive list of vetted insurance carriers. He will also focus on building upon Goosehead’s agent-focused technology and advancing its partnerships to amplify the use of its innovative technology and processes.

“Justin Ricketts joins Goosehead at a time of pivotal transformation and growth for the company, particularly as we look to build continuous innovation across our platform and externally,” said Mark Miller, President and COO at Goosehead Insurance. “He is a trusted leader and we are excited about the strategic skills that he brings to our company. We look forward to working closely with him as we drive digital transformation across the insurance category and provide smart digital tools that will make the insurance experience simple, transparent and efficient.”

Mr. Ricketts joins Goosehead Insurance from Sabre, where he served as the Chief Product and Development Officer for Sabre Hospitality Solutions. In his role, he oversaw product management, product development, solution engineering and platform operations. He also held executive positions at HMS Holdings, Unum Group, Susan G. Komen for the Cure and Kaiser Permanente.

“I am honored to join Goosehead and continue their unwavering commitment to bringing the most tech-forward solutions to their clients, agents, franchisees and partners to help to simplify the insurance journey,” said Justin Ricketts. “Goosehead has a tremendous opportunity to transform the insurance industry and I look forward to working closely with the team to build upon the company’s momentum.”

