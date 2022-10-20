Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months and Year Ended September 30, 2022

West Bend, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.5 million, or $1.02 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $8.0 million, or $3.19 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and net income of $9.5 million, or $3.70 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2021.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties (Wisconsin) through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, and other factors as set forth in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Contact:Kirk Emerich- Executive Vice President and CFO
  
 Greg Remus - President and CEO
  
 262-335-6037
  


 At or For the Three Months Ended:
  September 30,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		 
Selected Financial Condition Data:               
Total assets$957,927 $953,792 $908,352 $914,633 $921,791 
Loans receivable, net 713,389  695,947  649,482  661,439  665,166 
Allowance for loan losses 9,270  9,020  9,019  8,997  8,995 
Securities available for sale 153,795  165,897  178,661  165,917  179,547 
Total liabilities 886,621  879,946  827,365  828,673  836,768 
Deposits 872,668  863,389  816,103  818,184  812,316 
Stockholders' equity 71,306  73,846  80,987  85,960  85,023 
                
Asset Quality Ratios:               
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.95% 0.95% 0.99% 0.97% 0.95%
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.26% 1.29% 1.36% 1.33% 1.30%
Total classified assets to total assets 2.10% 1.93% 1.02% 1.01% 0.98%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 102.12% 99.39% 100.62% 100.98% 103.00%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28% 1.28% 1.37% 1.34% 1.33%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized 0.07% % % % %
      
Capital Ratios:     
Average equity to average assets 8.23% 8.72% 9.38% 9.46% 9.34%
Equity to total assets at end of period 7.44% 7.74% 8.92% 9.40% 9.22%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.97% 13.55% 13.80% 13.43% 13.23%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.72% 12.30% 12.55% 12.18% 11.98%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.04% 9.58% 9.59% 9.27% 9.22%
CETI capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 11.72% 12.30% 12.55% 12.18% 11.98%
      


 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
            
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$7,886 $7,246 $28,034 $28,799
Interest expense 252  330  1,029  1,560
Net interest income 7,634  6,916  27,005  27,239
Provision for loan losses 375    375  1,050
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,259  6,916  26,630  26,189
Service fees on deposit accounts 1,039  987  3,817  3,598
Gain on sale of loans 112  830  961  3,797
Other non-interest income 348  323  1,596  2,587
Total non-interest income 1,499  2,140  6,374  9,982
        
Compensation and employee benefits 3,093  3,246  12,501  12,311
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 600  712  2,372  2,594
Data processing 696  825  3,172  3,178
Other non-interest expense 934  1,075  3,855  4,803
Total non-interest expense 5,323  5,858  21,900  22,886
Income before income tax expense 3,435  3,198  11,104  13,285
Income tax expense 958  925  3,112  3,756
Net income$2,477 $2,273 $7,992 $9,529
        
Basic earnings per share$1.02 $0.90 $3.19 $3.70
Diluted earnings per share$0.96 $0.85 $2.98 $3.52


 For the Three Months Ended:
  September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022		 March 31,
2022		 December 31,
2021		 September 30,
2021
Selected Operating Data:(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income$7,886$6,791$6,532$6,824$7,246
Interest expense 252 227 245 305 330
Net interest income 7,634 6,564 6,287 6,519 6,916
Provision for loan losses 375    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,259 6,564 6,287 6,519 6,916
Service fees on deposit accounts 1,039 946 910 922 987
Gain on sale of loans 112 135 272 442 830
Other non-interest income 348 347 436 465 323
Total non-interest income 1,499 1,428 1,618 1,829 2,140
      
Salaries, employee benefits, and commissions 3,093 3,189 3,216 3,003 3,246
Occupancy and furniture and equipment 600 585 629 559 712
Data processing 696 852 829 795 825
Other non-interest expense 934 961 984 975 1,075
Total non-interest expense 5,323 5,587 5,658 5,332 5,858
           
Income before income tax expense 3,435 2,405 2,247 3,016 3,198
Income tax expense 958 693 662 798 925
Net income$2,477$1,712$1,585$2,218$2,273
      
Basic earnings per share$1.02$0.67$0.62$0.88$0.90
Diluted earnings per share$0.96$0.63$0.58$0.82$0.85


 At or For the Three Months EndedAt or For the Year Ended
 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets 1.02%  0.99% 0.86%  1.06%
Return on average equity 13.21%  10.46% 9.71%  11.34%
Interest rate spread 3.40%  3.17% 3.09%  3.22%
Net interest margin 3.41%  3.18% 3.09%  3.23%
Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.20%  2.56% 2.37%  2.55%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 103.94%  105.60% 104.88%  105.10%
       
Per Share and Stock Market Data:      
Basic earnings per share$1.02  $0.90 $3.19  $3.70 
Diluted earnings per share 0.96   0.85  2.98   3.52 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,430,671   2,520,527  2,505,508   2,573,599 
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares$29.26  $32.95 $29.26  $32.95 
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares$29.20  $32.21 $29.20  $32.21 
Closing market price$28.20  $28.95 $28.95  $28.95 
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares 96.38%  87.86% 96.38%  87.86%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares 96.58%  89.88% 96.58%  89.88%
               

Analysis of Net Interest Income

Net interest income represents the difference between the income we earn on interest-earning assets and the interest expense we pay on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income also depends upon the relative amounts of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the interest rates earned or paid on them. The following table sets forth average balance sheets, average yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. Average balances are derived from daily average balances for all periods. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances, but have been reflected in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. The yields set forth below include the effect of loan fees, discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income.

  For the Years Ended September 30,
   2022   2021 
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Yield/Cost Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Yield/Cost
                   
                   
Assets: (Dollars in Thousands)
Loans $679,098 $25,205 3.71% $664,441 $26,647 4.01%
Taxable securities  138,851  2,177 1.57   98,974  1,612 1.63 
Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)  32,893  450 1.73   33,413  454 1.36 
Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits  23,782  202 0.85   46,254  86 0.19 
Total interest-earning assets  874,624  28,034 3.21   843,082  28,799 3.42 
Noninterest-earning assets  51,326      55,765    
  Total assets $925,950     $898,847    
             
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $251,556   % $229,206   %
             
Checking accounts  169,381  135 0.08%  160,906  140 0.09%
Passbook and statement savings  217,653  112 0.05   194,849  100 0.05 
Variable rate money market  111,715  108 0.10   109,031  117 0.11 
Certificates of deposit  78,150  497 0.64   101,084  1,020 1.01 
Total interest bearing deposits  576,899  852 0.15   565,870  1,377 0.24 
  Total deposits  828,455  852 0.10   795,076  1,377 0.17 
             
Short-term FHLB advances  319  2 0.63%  27   0.20%
Long-term FHLB advances     %  2,685  1 0.04%
Line of credit  320  18 5.63%  2,432  93 3.82%
Total borrowings  5,477  177 3.23%  7,130  183 2.57%
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities  833,932  1,029 0.12%  802,206  1,560 0.19%
Other liabilities  9,732      12,683    
Total liabilities  843,664      814,889    
Stockholders' equity  78,398      83,959    
  $922,062     $898,848    
Net interest income   $27,005     $27,239  
Net interest rate spread     3.09%     3.23%
Net interest-earning assets $40,692     $40,876    
Net interest margin     3.09%     3.23%
Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     104.88%     105.10%
               
1.  Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.
 


  For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		 For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
   2022   2021 
             
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Yield/Cost Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Yield/Cost
             
Assets:            
Loans $710,356 $7,056 3.94% $657,091 $6,580 3.97%
Taxable securities  135,437  721 2.11%  131,815  525 1.58%
Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)  30,579  110 1.81%  39,848  126 1.59%
Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits  28,466  143 1.99%  33,699  15 0.18%
Total interest-earning assets  904,838  8,030 3.52   862,453  7,246 3.33%
Noninterest-earning assets  53,171      52,706    
Total assets $958,009     $915,159    
             
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $261,961   % $240,264   %
             
Checking accounts  182,120  40 0.09%  163,163  33 0.08%
Passbook and statement savings  226,109  31 0.05%  208,224  26 0.05%
Variable rate money market  122,531  35 0.11%  109,101  25 0.09%
Certificates of deposit  71,812  93 0.51%  92,860  211 0.90%
Total interest bearing deposits  602,572  199 0.13%  573,348  295 0.20%
Total deposits  864,533  199 0.09%  813,612  295 0.14%
             
Short-term FHLB advances     %     %
Long-term FHLB advances     %     %
Term note  4,677  38 3.22%  1,946  23 4.69%
Line of credit  1,268  16 5.01%  1,166  11 3.74%
Total borrowings  5,945  54 3.60%  3,112  34 4.33%
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities  870,478  253 0.12%  816,724  329 0.16%
             
Other liabilities  10,959      11,500    
Total liabilities  881,437      828,224    
Stockholders' equity  76,572      86,934    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $958,009     $915,158    
             
Net interest income   $7,777     $6,917  
Net interest rate spread     3.40%     3.17%
Net interest-earning assets $34,360     $45,729    
Net interest margin     3.41%     3.18%
Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     103.95%     105.60%
               
1.  Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.
 


A summary of the balances of loans follows:
 
 September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
  
Real Estate:   
  Single family$113,818 $104,235
  Multifamily 236,347  214,592
  Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 119,765  133,123
  Commercial real estate owner occupied 91,347  83,072
  Construction and land development 20,773  22,431
    Total Real Estate 582,050  557,453
Commercial Business 111,871  86,084
Commercial Business - Payroll Protection Program   11,222
    
Consumer and Other:   
  Home equity lines of credit 16,232  13,612
  Life insurance cash value loans 6,385  5,435
  Other 486  1,106
    Total Consumer 23,103  20,153
    
    Total Loans 717,024  674,912
Less:   
  Net deferred loan fees 168  751
  Allowance for loan losses 9,270  8,995
    Net Loans$707,586 $665,166
    


A summary of the balances of deposits follows:
 
 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
 AmountPercent AmountPercent
Negotiable order for withdrawal accounts:     
Non-interest bearing$275,01731.52% $241,13329.69%
Interest bearing 180,91220.73%  163,79520.16%
  455,92952.25%  404,92849.85%
      
Passbook and statement savings 223,85925.65%  207,49925.54%
Variable rate money market accounts 123,99914.21%  111,53713.73%
Certificates of deposit 68,8817.89%  88,35210.88%
 $872,668100.00% $812,316100.00%