Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months and Year Ended September 30, 2022

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.5 million, or $1.02 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $8.0 million, or $3.19 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and net income of $9.5 million, or $3.70 per common share, for the year ended September 30, 2021.
About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTC Pink under the symbol “WBBW”.
Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties (Wisconsin) through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.
Forward-Looking Information
Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Among the key factors that may have a direct bearing on the Company’s operating results, performance or financial condition are competition, the demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company's ability to maintain current deposit and loan levels at current interest rates, deteriorating credit quality, including changes in the interest rate environment reducing interest margins, changes in prepayment speeds, loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions, the Company's ability to maintain required capital levels and adequate sources of funding and liquidity, the Company's ability to secure confidential information through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, and other factors as set forth in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
|Contact:
|Kirk Emerich- Executive Vice President and CFO
|Greg Remus - President and CEO
|262-335-6037
|At or For the Three Months Ended:
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|Selected Financial Condition Data:
|Total assets
|$
|957,927
|$
|953,792
|$
|908,352
|$
|914,633
|$
|921,791
|Loans receivable, net
|713,389
|695,947
|649,482
|661,439
|665,166
|Allowance for loan losses
|9,270
|9,020
|9,019
|8,997
|8,995
|Securities available for sale
|153,795
|165,897
|178,661
|165,917
|179,547
|Total liabilities
|886,621
|879,946
|827,365
|828,673
|836,768
|Deposits
|872,668
|863,389
|816,103
|818,184
|812,316
|Stockholders' equity
|71,306
|73,846
|80,987
|85,960
|85,023
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.95
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.95
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|1.26
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.30
|%
|Total classified assets to total assets
|2.10
|%
|1.93
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.98
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|102.12
|%
|99.39
|%
|100.62
|%
|100.98
|%
|103.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.28
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.33
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
|0.07
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Average equity to average assets
|8.23
|%
|8.72
|%
|9.38
|%
|9.46
|%
|9.34
|%
|Equity to total assets at end of period
|7.44
|%
|7.74
|%
|8.92
|%
|9.40
|%
|9.22
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|12.97
|%
|13.55
|%
|13.80
|%
|13.43
|%
|13.23
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|11.72
|%
|12.30
|%
|12.55
|%
|12.18
|%
|11.98
|%
|Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)
|9.04
|%
|9.58
|%
|9.59
|%
|9.27
|%
|9.22
|%
|CETI capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
|11.72
|%
|12.30
|%
|12.55
|%
|12.18
|%
|11.98
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|Selected Operating Data:
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|7,886
|$
|7,246
|$
|28,034
|$
|28,799
|Interest expense
|252
|330
|1,029
|1,560
|Net interest income
|7,634
|6,916
|27,005
|27,239
|Provision for loan losses
|375
|—
|375
|1,050
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|7,259
|6,916
|26,630
|26,189
|Service fees on deposit accounts
|1,039
|987
|3,817
|3,598
|Gain on sale of loans
|112
|830
|961
|3,797
|Other non-interest income
|348
|323
|1,596
|2,587
|Total non-interest income
|1,499
|2,140
|6,374
|9,982
|Compensation and employee benefits
|3,093
|3,246
|12,501
|12,311
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|600
|712
|2,372
|2,594
|Data processing
|696
|825
|3,172
|3,178
|Other non-interest expense
|934
|1,075
|3,855
|4,803
|Total non-interest expense
|5,323
|5,858
|21,900
|22,886
|Income before income tax expense
|3,435
|3,198
|11,104
|13,285
|Income tax expense
|958
|925
|3,112
|3,756
|Net income
|$
|2,477
|$
|2,273
|$
|7,992
|$
|9,529
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.90
|$
|3.19
|$
|3.70
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.85
|$
|2.98
|$
|3.52
|For the Three Months Ended:
|September 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|Selected Operating Data:
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|7,886
|$
|6,791
|$
|6,532
|$
|6,824
|$
|7,246
|Interest expense
|252
|227
|245
|305
|330
|Net interest income
|7,634
|6,564
|6,287
|6,519
|6,916
|Provision for loan losses
|375
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|7,259
|6,564
|6,287
|6,519
|6,916
|Service fees on deposit accounts
|1,039
|946
|910
|922
|987
|Gain on sale of loans
|112
|135
|272
|442
|830
|Other non-interest income
|348
|347
|436
|465
|323
|Total non-interest income
|1,499
|1,428
|1,618
|1,829
|2,140
|Salaries, employee benefits, and commissions
|3,093
|3,189
|3,216
|3,003
|3,246
|Occupancy and furniture and equipment
|600
|585
|629
|559
|712
|Data processing
|696
|852
|829
|795
|825
|Other non-interest expense
|934
|961
|984
|975
|1,075
|Total non-interest expense
|5,323
|5,587
|5,658
|5,332
|5,858
|Income before income tax expense
|3,435
|2,405
|2,247
|3,016
|3,198
|Income tax expense
|958
|693
|662
|798
|925
|Net income
|$
|2,477
|$
|1,712
|$
|1,585
|$
|2,218
|$
|2,273
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.90
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.85
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|At or For the Year Ended
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|Selected Financial Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.02
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.86
|%
|1.06
|%
|Return on average equity
|13.21
|%
|10.46
|%
|9.71
|%
|11.34
|%
|Interest rate spread
|3.40
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.22
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.41
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.23
|%
|Non-interest expense to average total assets
|2.20
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.55
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|103.94
|%
|105.60
|%
|104.88
|%
|105.10
|%
|Per Share and Stock Market Data:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.02
|$
|0.90
|$
|3.19
|$
|3.70
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.96
|0.85
|2.98
|3.52
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|2,430,671
|2,520,527
|2,505,508
|2,573,599
|Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
|$
|29.26
|$
|32.95
|$
|29.26
|$
|32.95
|Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares
|$
|29.20
|$
|32.21
|$
|29.20
|$
|32.21
|Closing market price
|$
|28.20
|$
|28.95
|$
|28.95
|$
|28.95
|Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
|96.38
|%
|87.86
|%
|96.38
|%
|87.86
|%
|Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares
|96.58
|%
|89.88
|%
|96.58
|%
|89.88
|%
Analysis of Net Interest Income
Net interest income represents the difference between the income we earn on interest-earning assets and the interest expense we pay on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income also depends upon the relative amounts of interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and the interest rates earned or paid on them. The following table sets forth average balance sheets, average yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. Average balances are derived from daily average balances for all periods. Non-accrual loans were included in the computation of average balances, but have been reflected in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. The yields set forth below include the effect of loan fees, discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income.
|For the Years Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Assets:
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Loans
|$
|679,098
|$
|25,205
|3.71
|%
|$
|664,441
|$
|26,647
|4.01
|%
|Taxable securities
|138,851
|2,177
|1.57
|98,974
|1,612
|1.63
|Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)
|32,893
|450
|1.73
|33,413
|454
|1.36
|Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits
|23,782
|202
|0.85
|46,254
|86
|0.19
|Total interest-earning assets
|874,624
|28,034
|3.21
|843,082
|28,799
|3.42
|Noninterest-earning assets
|51,326
|55,765
|Total assets
|$
|925,950
|$
|898,847
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|251,556
|—
|—
|%
|$
|229,206
|—
|—
|%
|Checking accounts
|169,381
|135
|0.08
|%
|160,906
|140
|0.09
|%
|Passbook and statement savings
|217,653
|112
|0.05
|194,849
|100
|0.05
|Variable rate money market
|111,715
|108
|0.10
|109,031
|117
|0.11
|Certificates of deposit
|78,150
|497
|0.64
|101,084
|1,020
|1.01
|Total interest bearing deposits
|576,899
|852
|0.15
|565,870
|1,377
|0.24
|Total deposits
|828,455
|852
|0.10
|795,076
|1,377
|0.17
|Short-term FHLB advances
|319
|2
|0.63
|%
|27
|—
|0.20
|%
|Long-term FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|2,685
|1
|0.04
|%
|Line of credit
|320
|18
|5.63
|%
|2,432
|93
|3.82
|%
|Total borrowings
|5,477
|177
|3.23
|%
|7,130
|183
|2.57
|%
|Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
|833,932
|1,029
|0.12
|%
|802,206
|1,560
|0.19
|%
|Other liabilities
|9,732
|12,683
|Total liabilities
|843,664
|814,889
|Stockholders' equity
|78,398
|83,959
|$
|922,062
|$
|898,848
|Net interest income
|$
|27,005
|$
|27,239
|Net interest rate spread
|3.09
|%
|3.23
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|40,692
|$
|40,876
|Net interest margin
|3.09
|%
|3.23
|%
|Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|104.88
|%
|105.10
|%
|1. Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.
|For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Assets:
|Loans
|$
|710,356
|$
|7,056
|3.94
|%
|$
|657,091
|$
|6,580
|3.97
|%
|Taxable securities
|135,437
|721
|2.11
|%
|131,815
|525
|1.58
|%
|Securities exempt from federal income taxes(1)
|30,579
|110
|1.81
|%
|39,848
|126
|1.59
|%
|Fed funds sold and other interest-earning deposits
|28,466
|143
|1.99
|%
|33,699
|15
|0.18
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|904,838
|8,030
|3.52
|862,453
|7,246
|3.33
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|53,171
|52,706
|Total assets
|$
|958,009
|$
|915,159
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|261,961
|—
|—
|%
|$
|240,264
|—
|—
|%
|Checking accounts
|182,120
|40
|0.09
|%
|163,163
|33
|0.08
|%
|Passbook and statement savings
|226,109
|31
|0.05
|%
|208,224
|26
|0.05
|%
|Variable rate money market
|122,531
|35
|0.11
|%
|109,101
|25
|0.09
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|71,812
|93
|0.51
|%
|92,860
|211
|0.90
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|602,572
|199
|0.13
|%
|573,348
|295
|0.20
|%
|Total deposits
|864,533
|199
|0.09
|%
|813,612
|295
|0.14
|%
|Short-term FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Long-term FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Term note
|4,677
|38
|3.22
|%
|1,946
|23
|4.69
|%
|Line of credit
|1,268
|16
|5.01
|%
|1,166
|11
|3.74
|%
|Total borrowings
|5,945
|54
|3.60
|%
|3,112
|34
|4.33
|%
|Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
|870,478
|253
|0.12
|%
|816,724
|329
|0.16
|%
|Other liabilities
|10,959
|11,500
|Total liabilities
|881,437
|828,224
|Stockholders' equity
|76,572
|86,934
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|958,009
|$
|915,158
|Net interest income
|$
|7,777
|$
|6,917
|Net interest rate spread
|3.40
|%
|3.17
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|34,360
|$
|45,729
|Net interest margin
|3.41
|%
|3.18
|%
|Average of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|103.95
|%
|105.60
|%
|1. Non-taxable investment income is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a 21% federal tax rate.
|A summary of the balances of loans follows:
|September 30,
2022
|September 30,
2021
|Real Estate:
|Single family
|$
|113,818
|$
|104,235
|Multifamily
|236,347
|214,592
|Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|119,765
|133,123
|Commercial real estate owner occupied
|91,347
|83,072
|Construction and land development
|20,773
|22,431
|Total Real Estate
|582,050
|557,453
|Commercial Business
|111,871
|86,084
|Commercial Business - Payroll Protection Program
|—
|11,222
|Consumer and Other:
|Home equity lines of credit
|16,232
|13,612
|Life insurance cash value loans
|6,385
|5,435
|Other
|486
|1,106
|Total Consumer
|23,103
|20,153
|Total Loans
|717,024
|674,912
|Less:
|Net deferred loan fees
|168
|751
|Allowance for loan losses
|9,270
|8,995
|Net Loans
|$
|707,586
|$
|665,166
|A summary of the balances of deposits follows:
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Amount
|Percent
|Amount
|Percent
|Negotiable order for withdrawal accounts:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|275,017
|31.52
|%
|$
|241,133
|29.69
|%
|Interest bearing
|180,912
|20.73
|%
|163,795
|20.16
|%
|455,929
|52.25
|%
|404,928
|49.85
|%
|Passbook and statement savings
|223,859
|25.65
|%
|207,499
|25.54
|%
|Variable rate money market accounts
|123,999
|14.21
|%
|111,537
|13.73
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|68,881
|7.89
|%
|88,352
|10.88
|%
|$
|872,668
|100.00
|%
|$
|812,316
|100.00
|%