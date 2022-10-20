Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 19.1%. This compares to a total return of 19.7% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (74% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (26% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 19.5%.



For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 31.4%. Comparable return for the Fund’s benchmark was 31.4%. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 30.4%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 26, 2022.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (09/30/2022)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 31.4 % 12.9 % 6.2 % 3.8 % Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 30.4 % 13.8 % 6.3 % 3.6 % S&P 500 Energy Sector 45.7 % 13.4 % 6.1 % 3.5 % S&P 500 Materials Sector -12.2 % 7.6 % 5.9 % 8.6 %

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:

09/30/2022 09/30/2021 Net assets $ 552,664,703 $ 434,783,848 Shares outstanding 24,485,314 24,084,964 Net asset value per share $ 22.57 $ 18.05

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (09/30/2022)

% of Net Assets Exxon Mobil Corporation 20.9 % Chevron Corporation 14.5 % ConocoPhillips 9.1 % Marathon Petroleum Corporation 4.2 % Pioneer Natural Resources Corporation 3.8 % Occidental Petroleum Corporation 3.6 % Linde plc 3.2 % Valero Energy Corporation 3.0 % EOG Resources, Inc. 2.9 % Schlumberger N.V. 2.8 % Total 68.0 %

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (09/30/2022)

% of Net Assets Energy Integrated Oil & Gas 36.2 % Exploration & Production 29.2 % Refining & Marketing 8.8 % Equipment & Services 5.2 % Storage & Transportation 3.6 % Materials Chemicals 10.7 % Metals & Mining 2.5 % Construction Materials 1.9 % Containers & Packaging 1.1 %





