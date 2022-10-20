PR Blockchain Trade Association Member DLTx ASA, Enters into Business Agreement with Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp Announcing a Business Combination to go Public

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PR Blockchain Trade Association Member DLTx ASA, enters into business agreement with Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition vehicle, announcing that they have entered into a combined business agreement pursuant to which Blockchain Moon will acquire all of the subsidiaries and substantially all of the assets of DLTx ASA.

The Company will be based in the United States and will continue to specialize in protocols that provide predictable value both in utility and economics. Furthermore, it will build on DLTx’s strong track record in capitalizing on growth opportunities in the Web 3 space, including early investments in one of the largest industrial scale Bitcoin mining operations in North America, Filecoin cloud storage, and Decentralized Data Relay Services.

James Haft, Chairman of DLTx, said, “DLTx’s mission is to be a premiere blockchain and Web3 infrastructure company. The Nasdaq listing will provide access to the global capital markets to accelerate the development of our business and position us to take advantage of the growth of decentralized communications and finance.”

Based in Oslo, Normway, DLTx is a vertically integrated technology company developing Web 3 and decentralized transactions by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global industries. DLTx is a tech company run by decentralists who believe in the new economy that is powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been at the forefront of developing and launching of several of the most important protocols in the blockchain space, including Ethereum, developed the first blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out large-scale mining infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company focused on powering Web 3.

“For over a year DLTx has sponsored our CryptoCurious educational program, allowing us to educate the public on the uses and best practices when diving into the Web 3.0, blockchain technology and its benefits for our future and new opportunities. We are excited to hear of this announcement for the company and hope to continue collaborating with them on their shared mission,” stated Keiko Yoshino, Executive Director for the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.

About The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association exists to connect blockchain entrepreneurs to communities and peers contributing to make positive changes in Puerto Rico, while representing members’ interests on and off the island. For more information, visit www.prblockchain.org.

About DLTx

DLTx is a vertically integrated technology company expanding Web 3 capabilities by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global industries. The DLTx team is comprised of decentralists who believe in the new economy that's powered by cryptographic digital assets. The DLTx team has been at the forefront of developing and launching several of the most important protocols in the blockchain space including Ethereum, developed the first blockchain investment fund in 2014, has built out massive scale mining infrastructure since 2015, and now operates the first publicly traded company focused on powering Web 3. Learn more at dltx.com.