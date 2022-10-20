SBA Hosts Armchair Discussion with Small Business Panel to Celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Washington D.C., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series Webinar: Celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

In celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online small business roundtable with Shari Thomas, Chief Diversity Officer, SBA’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights; and small business owners Suzanne Foley of Port City Pretzels in Portsmouth, N.H., and Gregory Modica of Government Supply Services in El Dorado, Ark.

The discussion will focus on disability awareness, inclusion, hiring employees with disabilities, and the importance of equity and opportunity to help uplift and support entrepreneurs with disabilities. The panel will also discuss SBA initiatives and resources used to help pivot and grow in a changing environment. Providing emerging small businesses with the needed tools to help local economies thrive is a priority of the Biden-Harris Administration and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 2022

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

WHO: Shari Thomas, Chief Diversity Officer, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights

Suzanne Foley, Port City Pretzels, Portsmouth, N.H.

Gregory Modica, Government Supply Services, El Dorado, Ark.

HOW: Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://sbadeam.eventbrite.com.

This event will be recorded.

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. SBA’s support of/or participation in this event is not an endorsement of any product, service, or entity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least four (4) days in advance of this event. Please send an email to reasonableaccommodation@sba.gov with the subject header “ACCOMMODATION REQUEST.”

