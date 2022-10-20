HeadBox Offers a Proactive Way for Sydney Venues to Fill Up Christmas Event Schedules

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier event tech platform HeadBox offers lead-generating software and 3D modeling that helps venues proactively fill up their event calendars. Generating quality leads and connecting venues with new bookers looking for the best in Sydney venue hire, HeadBox provides a first-class solution for venues to boost their digital exposure and increase their revenue.

According to HeadBox, over $2.9 million worth of leads for function rooms Sydney-wide have come through the platform in the last two months, with 1,000 messages sent by venues as they prepare for their busiest season.

HeadBox explains that ahead of the peak Christmas period, function venues Sydney-wide are locking in 3D models of their event spaces to support their marketing and sales strategies. The 3D tool allows venues to book Christmas parties without having to conduct multiple site visits with clients, saving them time and money.

Providing a range of features, including photorealistic 3D floor plans, 360-degree images to show users all parts of a room as well as alternative set-up 360-degree images so bookers can visualise different room set-ups plus floor plans and guided walkthroughs, the innovative product from HeadBox can help any function room Sydney-wide stand out from the competition.

'We now have HeadBox 3D Models for 52 of our venues across Australia and we love them! We are using the 3D Models on our website, function packages and in our communications with clients. With a centralised sales team, it has helped us to sell our event spaces and promote our venues, nationally. From pre-shoot to post-production, the HeadBox team has been efficient and supportive throughout the process, and we have seen great results," said Australian Venue Co, a HeadBox client.

HeadBox's Lead Feed provides venues with new business opportunities, allowing them to proactively reach out to new bookers. A quick and easy tool for lead generation, the technology generates quality leads and connects venues with new bookers who are looking for venue hire Sydney-wide.

To learn more about the products and how to maximise Christmas bookings, Sydney venues can contact HeadBox directly.

Contact Information:

Headbox AU

Founder

press@headbox.com

03 8564 3773



