Jounce Therapeutics to Present Multiple Posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting and the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Annual Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced poster presentations to be made at upcoming medical meetings. Two preclinical poster presentations will be made at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting being held in Boston, November 8-12. These will include preclinical data on the JTX-1484 program, which targets LILRB4, and a characterization of the expression and function of LILRB receptors on human immune cells in tumor and blood samples across different cancer types. Two clinical poster presentations will be made at the ESMO-IO 2022 Annual Congress being held in Geneva, December 7-9. The submitted abstract for the JTX-8064 INNATE trial contains Phase 1 data, including safety, PK, and tumor response data. Jounce continues to expect to report preliminary clinical data on at least 80 Phase 2 patients from the INNATE trial by end of year 2022. The submitted abstract for the vopratelimab/pimivalimab SELECT trial includes all data previously announced on clinical endpoints. Additional durability data for patients who remain on study will also be reported.

SITC Poster Details:

Poster Title: Preclinical evaluation of JTX-1484, an anti-LILRB4 antagonist antibody, for re-programming of immunosuppressive myeloid cells

Presenter: Andre Cunha, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 483

Location: Poster Hall located in Hall C

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022: 11:40 a.m.-1:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. ET

Poster Title: Overlapping and Distinct Patterns of LILRB Receptors Support Complementary Targeting Approach in Cancer

Presenter: Yasmin Hashambhoy-Ramsay, Ph.D.

Abstract Number: 945

Location: Poster Hall located in Hall C

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022: 11:40 a.m.-1:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. ET

The Poster Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, and Friday, November 11, 2022.

ESMO-IO Poster Details:

Poster Title: Phase 1 Study of JTX-8064, a LILRB2 (ILT4) inhibitor, as monotherapy and combination with pimivalimab (pimi), a PD-1 inhibitor (PD-1i), in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors.

Presenter: K. Papadopoulos (San Antonio, TX, United States of America)

Session Title and Location: Poster Display, Foyer ABC

Presentation Number: 172P

Date and Time: Thursday, December 8, 2022: 12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m. CET

Poster Title: SELECT: A phase 2 randomized trial evaluating 2 doses of vopratelimab (V) + pimivalimab (P) vs P in TISvopra selected patients (pts)

Presenter: M. Gumus (Istanbul, Turkey)

Session Title and Location: Poster Display, Foyer ABC

Presentation Number: 181P

Date and Time: Thursday, December 8, 2022: 12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m. CET

All posters will be available on the “Our Pipeline” section of the Jounce Therapeutics website after presentation at www.jouncetx.com.

About Jounce Therapeutics:

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and may provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. JTX-8064 is currently being investigated alone and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, in one monotherapy and seven indication-specific combination therapy cohorts in the Phase 1/2 INNATE trial and is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase 2 portion of the study. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Various statements in this release concerning Jounce’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Jounce’s expectations regarding the timing, initiation or expansion, progress, results of and release of data from clinical trials of Jounce’s product candidates, including JTX-8064, vopratelimab and pimivalimab, may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as, “expect” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Jounce believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Jounce cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, Jounce’s ability to successfully manage its clinical trials; management of Jounce’s supply chain for the delivery of drug product and materials for use in clinical trials and research and development activities; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials of Jounce’s product candidates; risks that the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Jounce’s business and/or the global healthcare system more severely than anticipated, which may have the effect of delaying enrollment and completion of Jounce’s ongoing clinical trials, or delaying timelines or data disclosures and regulatory submissions for its product candidates; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Jounce’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Jounce’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Jounce undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

