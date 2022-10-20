Soccer Crypto Game NFT - A potential project for football and blockchain fans at Football FiFa World Cup 2022

Singapore, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest news in the industry is that crypto.com has officially become a sponsor of the World Cup 2022 Qatar and Binance partnership with CR7 - Make NFT game great again. Besides, there have been a variety of prominent projects applying Blockchain tech into football, including the Soccer Crypto project.

Soccer Crypto Token Audit & KYC by SolidProof.io - Security Audits & DeFi | Trust Made in Germany. We plan to launch IDO on Pinksale in early November and INO on Marketplace SoccerCrypto.io now.

Soccer Crypto Project Overview

1. What is Soccer Crypto?

Soccer Crypto is a combination of passion for football and blockchain technology. We aim to create a platform not just for NFT collection but also a platform for users to equip their NFT players with uniquely designed items. Besides, we seek to provide our users with thrilling experiences of fast-paced multiplayer soccer matches!





In Soccer Crypto, players are able to play for free anytime anywhere and earn tickets to participate in exclusive fiery matches to achieve tournaments’ grand prizes worth up to 10.000% ROI.

2. Highlight Features:

Own and take control of NFT characters for playing to earn.

Design your own characters with unique accessories.

Challenge other players from all over the world in real time.

Big rewards are waiting for the Champions!

With the passion for football and blockchain technology, we have developed Soccer Crypto that simulates a football game on the BNB Chain. Each match in Soccer Crypto lasts for 3 minutes, players can experience every match with different levels. As competing with stronger opponents could be a challenging task, there will be daily tasks for the players to receive gifts from Soccer Crypto.

3. How To Play SoccerCrypto Game ?

With a few simple steps below, you can join Soccer Crypto.

Step 1: You need to use the MetaMask wallet to log into the game. To receive an NFT Box, you can choose to either receive a Free Box by completing the given tasks or purchase directly on the Marketplace. In the purchase option, you will have to choose from 3 Boxes (Common boxes, Silver boxes, Gold boxes) , in which your Players´ indicators are higher as compared to the Free Box option.

Corresponding to that are 4 types of players with different soccer stats - Common, Rare, Epic, Legend kickers.

Step 2: After entering the game, you will see sections below on the screen:

Competition: You can select this section to start the game and earn token rewards Inventory: where your NFTs are stored NFT Marketplace: Buy Box NFT

Step 3: Join the competition to start earning tokens. Equip your character with accessories for a higher winning rate

Step 4: You can buy and sell NFT on Marketplace

4. Game Assets

4.1 NFT Box

Soccer Crypto provides an advantage over traditional fantasy football leagues in that you are compensated in real money for your efforts because you own the cards you collect, win, and trade. In previous fantasy football games, you don't own any players, so all you get for your time is the possibility to beat the thousands of other players who enter, but with Soccer Crypto, you get to collect cards (Players) that you are given complete ownership of for the rest of your life.

4.2 NFT Players





In the game, players will build their team from players opened from NFT Box or bought and sold on Marketplace. Have 4 type players cards: Common, Rare, Epic, Legend with 4 color cards. Your mission is to arrange and manage your players, as well as to allow them to engage in the appropriate matches in order to optimize their capacity to make money from the matches. Each NFT Player will have their unique set of strengths, abilities, and physical attributes. Use your managerial abilities to transform your players into tournament champions.

You may also easily buy players to introduce outstanding players to your team or do business with the excellent players you possess.

For every match played, a player’s condition will drop by 1 point. It will take about 120 mins to refill 1 point of energy. On the other hand, the condition refills maximum within 24 hours is 12 points. This way, players can take part in around 12 matches per day.

You can purchase products in the shop using the $SOT if you wish to replenish your energy right away rather than waiting 120 minutes.

4.3 Equipment

There are four indexes for each player and piece of equipment: SHO (Shoot), SPE (Speed), POW (Power), and JMP (Jump)

When you purchase and open an NFT Box from the NFT Marketplace, you will receive a random player or piece of equipment based on the random index.

5. Free to Play

Soccer Player offers a new player incentive program. After completing certain early missions, players who register into the game and connect to their Metamask wallet for the first time will be rewarded with a Free NFT Box:

Follow SoccerCrypto on Twitter

Join the SoccerCrypto Telegram group

Join the SoccerCrypto Discord

Players can open the Free Box and obtain NFT players to begin participating in our game modes.

6. Game modes

Soccer Crypto has many game modes that allow players to freely choose and earn as many tokens as possible.

6.1 Friendly matches (PvE)

In this game mode, Players will be able to play as many friendly matches as they wish. After every match, your NFT players' health will decrease by one health unit. To avoid losing much energy, you should adjust the frequency of the games played within a day in accordance with the player´s health or recharge his health by energy drink (bought in the game).

We allow players to compete in 12 matches at the same time, increasing their capacity to earn money in the game.

6.2 Tournament

When participating in Soccer Crypto, players will have the opportunity to participate in many different large and small tournaments with an extremely attractive prize structure.

In this game mode, you have the possibility to compete against 7 other crypto soccer users to win crypto soccer.

Each player must pay a fee in the SOT token in order to participate in the tournament, 90% of the total pool of the 8 players will be paid to the winner of the tournament.

6.3 Betting

Bets can be placed on the upper divisions of the Continental Leagues. Users will have at their disposal a panel where they can watch upcoming matches and choose where to bet.

7. Upgrade NFT Players

Users can upgrade players using $SOW. The better the player's skill and fitness attributes, the more likely they are to win.

There are four major slots in which to place materials. There is also a special slot for special materials. When the rarity of the material equals the rarity of the NFT Players, the success rate is 50%. When using higher rarity NFT as material, the ratio will be 100%.

8. Referral-to-Earn

Soccer Crypto offers four levels of referral when a player invites new players and purchases NFT Boxes. With a commission rate of up to 25% with 4 referral levels. Players can monitor their income from referrals every single day. The more new users a player can bring in, the more revenue they can make.

9. Marketplace

A place that allows players to buy and sell NFT assets such as player and equipment. Marketplace needs to be connected to a wallet to participate in purchases. When the sale is successful, the seller will pay 5% of the fee.





10. Economic Model

Dual token model will be applied in our game. Soccer Crypto has its own Tokenomics structure and uses BEP-721 NFTs for its gaming assets.

In this Dual token model, the project uses 2 main tokens: SOT token and SOW token. The role of each token will be clarified in each project.

10.1 SOT Token

SOT token is Governance token. The total supply is 1 Billion. SOT Token is the game native token, enabling players to purchase in-game assets and enjoy all game features.

You need $SOT for these operations:

To buy items from NFT Marketplace

To join a tournament





How to get $SOT?

Join a tournament and get a rank

Invite new players into the game and get referrals

Staking (version 2)

10.2 SOW Token

SOW Token: Unlimited supply. SOW is used as a game incentive to motivate gamers. Users can earn SOW through P2E and daily missions. It is also used to improve the strength of NFT players and to repair equipment.

When players claim rewards from the game, that amount of $SOW will be minted, making the supply of $SOW increase. When players deposit $SOW in the game, that amount of $SOW is locked in our smart contract and will be burnt in batches to keep the price stable.

You need $SOW for these operations:

To boost skill upgrades

To recovery for injuries

To boost construction of facilities





How to get $SOW?

Join a friendly match and win the game

Follow Soccer Crypto social media accounts and participate events

Tokenomics Main game Soccer Crypto Token

Key Metrics SOT Token

Token Name: Soccer Crypto Token

Ticker: SOT

Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain

Token Standard: BEP-20

Contract: 0xdE1a0f6c7078C5dA0A6236eeb04261F4699905C5



Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: Updating

SOT Token Allocation

Public sale: 50,000,000 (5%)

Liquidity: 120,000,000 (12%)

Ecosystem Growth/ Reward: 300,000,000 (30%)

Team: 160,000,000 (16%)

Advisors: 30,000,000 (3%)

Reserved: 120,000,000 (12%)

Staking: 110,000,000 (11%)

Marketing: 100,000,000 (10%)

Private sale: 10,000,000 (1%)

11. Staking

11% of the SOT token supply (110.000.000) will be distributed via staking pools.

Users can stake $SOT token with APR up to 300%. Staking SOT tokens will reduce circulating supply and enable SOT token holders to earn annual yield while the Soccer Crypto user base is being grown. The staking will incentivize both existing and new SOT holders. The more tokens staked, the bigger the rewards.

12. BuyBack and Burn

Soccer Crypto will adopt buyback & burn as a deflationary mechanism to increase SOW tokens long-term value. The tokens are burnt in order to reduce the overall SOW tokens circulation, stabilize the token price and create deflation. The portion of game's revenue used for buyback & burn are:

Soccer Crypto NFT Marketplace - 100% of transaction fees go towards buyback and burn.

Profit of NFT Box Sales - 20% profit of the sales proceeds will be used for our marketing campaign, and buyback and burn.

Reserver Fund - 10% of Reserve Fund goes towards buyback and burn quarterly.

When players use $SOW to upgrade or repair NFT Players and equipment, $SOW tokens will be burned and $SOW circulating supply will be reduced significantly. 100% of the upgrade fee will be used for buyback and burn.

Energy Box - 100% of energy box sales proceeds go towards buyback and burn.

Soccer Crypto will use the above fund to buy back $SOW tokens and then burn them monthly. The buyback and burn proceeds will be updated on a regular basis as our project progresses.

13. Roadmap

The following is the development roadmap of Soccer Crypto. The team has successfully completed the important milestones of the project and is gradually approaching completion and launching Soccer Crypto to players.

Q1/2022

Game Concept

Game design Document

Begin developing

Q2/2022

Character Concept

Core Combat Develop

Game Development

Community building

Build whitepaper

Q3/2022

Private sale

Game Alpha test

AMAs & Events

Audit Smart Contract

Q4/2022

Game release (Web version and Mobile version)

NFT Marketplace

Public sale andToken listing

Staking

Q1/2023

Game Upgrade

PVP feature

P2P

Q2/2023

Tournament

Endless Tower

Battle Pass

14. Audit + KYC by SolidProof.io

Soccer Crypto Token Audit & KYC by SolidProof.io - Security Audits & DeFi | Trust Made in Germany

15. Team

Soccer Crypto development team is currently located in Singapore with more than 15 years of experience in coding & developing traditional games and 7 years of experience in the blockchain industry. Our experiences in blockchain and NFT gaming ensures that Soccer Crypto is a potential product of transparency and fairness.

16. Partners and Investors

SoccerCrypto Strategic Partnership with : SolidProof, Chainplay, DarePlay, PinkSale, Coinhunters, Mystarter.io, DappRadar, CoinVN, CoinCu, …and so on.

Conclusion: Should I invest in SOT Token Game?

The Soccer Crypto development team always tries its best catching up with the current blockchain trend by developing a virtual football blockchain game on the threshold of World Cup 2022 season. Overall, the project has added a lot of applications for the token duo, as well as integrated many features that allow players to maximize their experience with football and earn money. With the above information, hopefully, you can take it as a basis to learn more about the project before making an investment decision.

Website:https://www.SoccerCrypto.io



Twitter : https://twitter.com/SoccerCryptoP2E



Channel : https://t.me/SoccerCryptoOfficial



Group Chat : https://t.me/SoccerCryptoNFT



Discord : https://discord.gg/5sPYjpNq4h



Whitepaper: https://soccercrypto.gitbook.io

