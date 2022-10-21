Prosthetic Heart Valve Market to Reach US$ 36.3 Bn by 2032 Owing to Advancements in Prosthetic Heart Valves and Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prosthetic heart valve market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity over the projection period by exhibiting a prolific CAGR of around 11.4% over the assessment period from 2022 to 2032. The global market was valued at US$ 10.9 Bn in 2021 and it is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 12.3 Bn by the end of 2022.

The prosthetic heart valve market formed nearly 1% of the global cardiac assist devices market valued at approx. US$ 1,231 Bn in 2021. The market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 36.3 Bn by 2032. Owing to the rising prevalence of valvular disorders such as aortic stenosis (AS), organic and ischemic (functional) mitral regurgitation, and tricuspid regurgitation, the overall demand for prosthetic valves is projected to see a significant surge.

On the basis of end-user, the hospital's segment is anticipated to dominate the global prosthetic heart valve market as it accounted for a total revenue share of around 75% in 2021 and this trend is likely to surge over the current projection period from 2022 to 2032.

The native dysfunctional heart valves are drastically being replaced by different types of heart valves including mechanical heart valves, biological/tissue valves, and transcatheter heart valves. Therefore, escalating growth in the prosthetic heart valve market.

A mechanical heart valve is known to be an artificial heart valve implanted in a patent suffering from an indicated disease including aortic stenosis or mitral regurgitation. Tissue heart valves are known as the biological valves harvested from cow heart sac (bovine) or porcine (pig) heart valves that are mounted on a stent or utilized without a stent in order to replace a dysfunctional heart valve.

A transcatheter aortic valve is designed for patients for whom conventional open-heart surgery is not a safe option. It is also known as percutaneous aortic valve replacement (PAVR). Prosthetic heart valves are also utilized to replace native heart valves which function poorly or need a replacement with an artificial heart for appropriate functioning. The purpose of an artificial valve is to function like a natural heart valve in terms of blood flow in an appropriate path in the body.

Key Takeaways

Over the recent years, manufacturers have rapidly come up with advanced technologies which are known to be effective, long-lasting, less invasive, and improved hemodynamics. Through the process of surgery, these devices are implanted in the body in order to replace improper/ poorly functioning heart valves which comes with numerous benefits. Mechanical heart valves are known to be extremely long-lasting and are able to function for up to almost 30 years in an appropriate condition. Backed by such factors, the global prosthetic heart valve market is anticipated to exhibit phenomenal growth over the assessment period.

TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) is known to be a recently developed method for the treatment of multiple patients suffering from aortic stenosis. In this treatment, the surgery is performed with the help of a keyhole surgery method which is done without even opening the chest. TAVI comes with the least complications, only 5-10% of patients may require a permanent pacemaker post-surgical treatment.

The geriatric population is suffering from valvular heart diseases which is why the survival of mitral valve replacement is witnessed as high. This is anticipated to surge demand for advanced prosthetic mitral valve implantation devices, thus creating lucrative opportunities for players in the market.

Owing to the surging cases of valvular heart diseases combined with an increasing number of heart valve replacement procedures performed worldwide is anticipated to bolster the sales of prosthetic heart valves throughout the forecast period.

The surging development and popularity of minimally invasive procedures like transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) will further accelerate the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market over the next decade.



Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global prosthetic heart valve market are heavily investing in the establishment of research institutes in several different regions and they are also working on improvements in their offerings.

In addition to that, leading market players are working on adopting business strategies including sales contracts, strategic alliances, acquiring technical expertise, new product launches, and approvals, joint ventures, partnership agreements, collaborations, digital marketing, mergers and acquisitions, capacity utilization, technological advancements, etc., to gain a competitive edge in the global prosthetic heart valve market.

More Insights into the Prosthetic Heart Valve Market

All over the North American region, significant opportunities for new sales are witnessed in several developing countries. According to the reports by the American College of Cardiology Foundation in 2022, the prevalence of valvular heart diseases (VHD) is rising in the United States.

