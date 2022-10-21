Spring Cleaning: The Best Way to Clean Bluestone According to Experts

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Melbourne's leading natural stone supplier, Edwards Slate & Stone, the arrival of spring presents the perfect opportunity to breathe new life into outdoor areas with a deep clean of bluestone tiles and pavers. Cleaning tiles and pavers on a regular basis is fairly simple and will keep them looking fresh while also preventing the appearance of mould and mildew. Here they share their top tips to bring bluestone pavers back to life.

As bluestone is extremely durable and offers an attractive, sophisticated finish, many homeowners opt for bluestone tiles and pavers outside. With a porous surface, this material will absorb liquids spilt onto it but it does require proper care and maintenance to keep it looking fresh and at its best.

Edwards Slate & Stone recommends a general sweep of outdoor pavers and tiles every few days with a natural bristle broom. Regular sweeping helps to reduce dirt and grime build up. A soft dry cloth will also do the trick. A damp cloth should be used to wipe away any spills immediately after they happen, preventing the liquid from being absorbed by the stone.

To give bluestone a deeper clean, Edwards Slate & Stone suggests mixing a solution of warm water and mild dishwashing liquid and using a soft cloth or mop to remove any dirt or other build up that has occurred over the winter, particularly from the rain. The natural stone supplier says it's important to rinse the whole surface with clean water and then use a dry cloth to remove moisture so it isn't absorbed by the stone. Most importantly, avoid abrasive cleaners on bluestone as they can etch the surface.

As the premier natural stone suppliers, Edwards Slate & Stone have been operating since 1922. The family run business is trusted throughout Melbourne for supplying high quality products, with a large stock holding and very competitive prices. They also offer a range of stone treatment systems to keep surfaces in perfect condition. To learn more, contact Edwards Slate & Stone.

Contact Information:

Edwards Pavers

Founder

sales@edwardspavers.com.au

03 9544 9544



Related Images











Image 1: Edwards Pavers





Edwards Pavers









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment