Franck Dubarry Launches Hipporium NFT and Creates A Fusion Between Digital World and the Art of Watchmaking

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franck Dubarry creates a brand new watch collection "Deep-Ocean", and teams up with renowned graphic designers to create a collection of 5'000 unique "Hipporium" NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) giving the right to redeem a watch with a random discount per family of NFT.

The Drop starts on November 25th, 2022 on the local website Hipporium.io (Ethereum Block Chain), and will be available later on the marketplace OpenSea.io

A UNIQUE DIVING WATCH





Developed in Switzerland with free diver champion Davide Carrera (record at -123 meters in Constant Weight), the Deep-Ocean is a modern and sustainable automatic diving watch exclusively sold to the owners of a Hipporium NFT.

Made in Stainless Steel to professional diving standards (-300 meters/1'000ft), the Deep-Ocean comes with various components made from recycled plastics found in the Oceans, fitted with straps made of bio-rubber and nylon from recycled fishing nets.

The 42mm stainless steel case plays with different finishing to highlight a very sharp design. Water resistant to 300m/1'000 ft, the case features a patented quick-release strap system with a beautiful polished push-button, and a wheel-button at 09:30 that sets the internal bi-directional bezel, used to measure the duration of the dive.





The Deep-Ocean comes with different colors and different levels of rarity for each reference. Behind the triple-thickness sapphire crystal treated with several layers of anti-reflective coating, the open-heart dial highlights the automatic movement through a tinted mineral glass.

A unique system (patent pending) attaches the strap to the case with a quick-release button located on the case at 6 and 12, allowing quick and easy strap interchangeability.





On the case back, an engraved Hipporium character reminds its owner that he has exclusive access to several benefits both in the metaverse and in real life, such as invitations to live events and discounts on watch collections.

A DISRUPTIVE OWNERSHIP EXPERIENCE

Part of the Hipporium project, the sale of this collection is exclusive to owners of a Hipporium NFT (non-fungible token) that can be purchased on the website www.hipporium.io starting November 25th.

Created by Franck Dubarry and his team of renowned graphic designers playing with the aesthetic codes of the crypto world, The Hipporium NFT is a collection of 5'000 unique digital artworks whose authenticity, unicity and ownership are guaranteed using the Ethereum blockchain technology.





Inspired by tribal worlds & Sci-Fi universes depicted in pop culture, the Hipporium collection portrays a Hippo space traveler, traveling from one metaverse to another and offers a unique ownership experience coming with exclusive benefits both in metaverse and in real life.

10 unique traits define the 10 Hipporium families, each coming a different level of rarity and giving the right to redeem a Deep Ocean watch with a discount UP to 80% off attributed randomly per family of NFT.

DISCOVER THE 10 FAMILIES

Maori Tattoo (unique trait: Tattooed face) is a family of 20 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 80% to redeem his watch. It is the most exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages, including the most incredible real-life experiences.

Predator Hunter (unique trait: Predator Helmet) is a family of 50 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 70% to redeem his watch. It is an exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages, including real-life experiences specifically adventure-oriented.

Yamashita Gold (unique trait: Gold color) is a family of 110 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 65% to redeem his watch. It is an exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages, including real-life experiences specifically culture-oriented.

Desert Planet (unique trait: Desert helmet) is a family of 260 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 60% to redeem his watch. It is an exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages, including real-life experiences specifically martial nature-oriented.

Kamakura (unique trait: Samurai Helmet) is a family of 350 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 55% to redeem his watch. It is an exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages, including real-life experiences, specifically martial arts-oriented.

Psychedelic (unique trait: Pink Apple Color) is a family of 450 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 50% to redeem his watch. It is an exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages, including real-life experiences, specifically party events-oriented.

Space Traveler (unique trait: Dark Vador Color) is a family of 770 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 40% to redeem his watch. It is an exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages, including real-life experiences, specifically space technology-oriented.

Inter Galactic (unique trait: Cushion Armor) is a family of 990 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 30% to redeem his watch. It is an exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages, including real-life experiences, specifically metaverse international events-oriented.

Flag Earth (unique trait: Country Flag) is a family of 1'000 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 20% to redeem his watch. It is an exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages including real-life experiences, specifically travel-oriented.

Meta Fusion (unique trait: Unique NFTs, not included in the previous families) is a family of 1'000 NFTs only, giving the holder a discount of 10% to redeem his watch. It is an exclusive family of the Hipporium collection and presents various advantages, including real-life experiences, specifically a random mix of the other 9 families real-life experiences.

ABOUT FRANCK DUBARRY

Franck Dubarry is a famous watch designer who resides in Switzerland and in Argentina.

He's also the founder of various brands, including TechnoMarine and Franck Dubarry Watches.

As an expert in watch manufacturing, Franck Dubarry has delivered over 1'000 impressive designs that have had a tangible impact on the watch market.

His previous company sold 2.5Mn watches and created a revolution with numerous innovations that affected the entire industry.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

CASE

42mm recycled stainless steel case, or black PVD coating.

Patent pending, quick-release strap system.

Rotating wheel at 09:30 to set the internal bi-directional bezel.

Wheel & crown guards are made of recycled plastics found in the oceans.

Screw-down case back with an engraved Hipporium NFT.

Triple-thickness sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating.

DIAL

Brass enamel dial with open-heart balancier.

Luminescent 3D markers and skeletonized hands.

Internal bi-directional bezel with a numeric scale on the dial to track the dive duration.

STRAP & BRACELET

Option 1:

Nylon from recycled fishing nets stitched on a rubber strap (FKM).

Stainless steel pin-buckle.

Option 2:

Exclusive-design stainless steel bracelet with a brushed finishing & polished central links.

Stainless steel deployment buckle with safety.

MOVEMENT

Automatic Movement Miyota 82s0.

WATER RESISTANCY

Water resistant to 300 meters / 1'000 feet.