WISeKey Announces that in Cooperation with the Chinese Museum of Finance will Mint the World’s First Jiaozi NFT Exclusively on WISe.ART

ZUG, Switzerland - October 21, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, Blockchain and IoT platform company, today announced that in cooperation with the Chinese Museum of Finance, WISe.ART will mint the world’s first Jiaozi NFT.

A limited edition of Jiaozi NFTs are available now exclusively on the WISe.ART secured NFT marketplace. To enable as many collectors as possible to acquire this piece of history, the owners of the Jiaozi decided to keep the price of the NFTs as low as USD 100.00 despite the notable significance of the physical item. The funds raised will be used by the Chinese Museum of Finance for the enhancement of national cultural heritage and the development of public exhibitions and further collections of NFTs for the preservation of the arts.

WISe.ART and the Chinese Museum of Finance extended their cooperation by creating the “MetaFi Museum,” which is both a digital and physical museum.

As the first project of this cooperation, WISe.ART is showcasing the Jiaozi NFT, the digital twin of the world’s first government-issued paper currency, featuring elements of modern paper money for circulation management and reserve payment.

The world’s first government-issued paper currency was issued on January 12, 1024, in Chengdu, Sichuan, China by the Jiaozi Affairs, the earliest central bank, which operated for more than 400 years. It would be almost 200 years later that Marco Polo introduced the concept of paper currency to Europe, and 250 years more before Sweden issued modern paper currency in 1661. Besides the NFT of this Jiaozi, the Chinese Finance Museum is also preparing a second #NFT, the Gong Silver Dollar, minted by the Red Army in 1928. This silver coin is the predecessor of the Chinese People's coin and is a collector’s item. China’s creation of paper currency drew upon two of their other well-known inventions: papermaking and printing. Today, paper currency is a core instrument of the global and national financial systems while cryptocurrencies and NFT are innovative developments in the history of banknotes. Currently there are over 1,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation with new ones frequently appearing. The Chinese Museum of Finance has been promoting the spread of cross-border communication in China, and the global financial industry, setting up Jiaozi exhibition halls and monuments in Chengdu, holding Jiaozi forums, and promoting applications for non-material cultural heritage. https://platform.wise.art/product/first-jiaozi-nft/ #Chinanft #nftart #nftcommunity #nftcollector #nftartist #digitalart #crypto #cryptoart #art #ethereum #opensea #nftcollectors #blockchain #nftdrop #nftcollectibles #cryptocurrency #bitcoin #nftcollection #openseanft #cryptoartist #nftartists #eth #nftartgallery #artist #metaverse #nftartwork #artwork #d #artoftheday

WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey’s overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution. It provides both a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

