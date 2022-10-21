Global Eye Shadow Market Is Expected to Generate $5.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global eye shadow market garnered $2.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.1 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Form, Price Range, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Surge in the number of active social media users on a majority of social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter Opportunities Growth in demand for organic eye shadow products Increase in demand for halal eye shadow cosmetics Restraints Rise in eye shadow prices

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global eye shadow market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of manufacturing activities.

The pandemic not only impacted the production of eye shadows but also their distribution and sales. Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials. Sales were also hampered due to closure of shops, parlors, and hypermarkets & supermarkets.

People were mostly inside their houses, which is why, the demand for makeup products including eye shadows decreased significantly.

However, with the increase in disposable income of consumers and rise in millennials interest in makeup, the demand for eye shadows is likely to increase in the post-pandemic.



The research provides detailed segmentation of the global eye shadow market based on form, price range, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on form, the powder segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global eye shadow market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the liquid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on price range, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global eye shadow market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on sales channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global eye shadow market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total eye shadow market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global eye shadow market analyzed in the research include Amway Corporation, Arbonne International, Aveda, Avon, Chanel, Clarins Group, Coty Inc., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Kao Corporation, Korres SA, L’Oreal SA, LVMH, Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon, and Shiseido.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global eye shadow market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

