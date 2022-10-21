QPR Software Plc Interim Report January-September 2022

English Finnish





























QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE October 21, 2022, AT 9.00 AM

























QPR Software Plc’s interim report January-September 2022: SaaS revenue grew in line with the strategy. Revenue and operating profit clearly fell short of the comparison period, weakened by the delivery difficulties of a few Middle East software projects signed in previous years. The partner ecosystem strengthened, and innovative process mining solutions were launched on the market.





















FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT BRIEFLY





In July-September 2022

SaaS software business grew +43%

Net sales amounted to EUR 1,468 thousand and decreased 28% (July-September 2021: 2,043)

EBITDA amounted to EUR -853 thousand (103)

Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -1,102 thousand (-208)

Result before taxes was EUR -1,111 thousand (-213)

The quarter’s result was EUR -1,111 thousand (-165)

January-September 2022 highlights

SaaS software business grew +29%

Net sales amounted to EUR 5,680 thousand, a decrease of 20% (January-September 2021: 7,085)

EBITDA was EUR -1,324 thousand (671)

Operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR -2,090 thousand (-198)

Result before taxes was EUR -2,119 thousand (-291)

Result was EUR -2,119 thousand (-225)





OUTLOOK FOR 2022

The profit guidance for the year 2022 changed by the stock exchange release on 7 September 2022:

QPR Software Plc expects revenue and operating profit to be substantially below the reported figures for 2021 (turnover in 2021: 9,140 thousand euros, operating profit in 2021: -1,248 thousand euros) and SaaS revenue to grow by 25-35% compared to 2021 (2021: 1,283 thousand euros).

The previous financial guidance for 2022 (published on 22 April 2022):

Based on the increased sales offer base, continuous customer revenues, and consulting booking rate, QPR Software estimates that its turnover will increase in 2022 (2021: 9,140 thousand euros) supported by the growth of SaaS turnover.





CEO JUSSI VASAMA’S REVIEW:

"The third quarter of the fiscal year was challenging for QPR Software. During the quarter, the full scale of the challenges with Middle East software delivery projects sold in previous years came to light, which had a significant impact on the quarter's operations and financial results. On September 7, 2022, we issued a negative profit warning and communicated that we would immediately take action to improve profitability. On September 20, we announced the start of change negotiations, which will aim for significant annual savings compared to the size of the company. According to preliminary estimates, the plans that may be implemented after the change negotiations may lead to personnel temporary layoffs and the termination of at most 25 work tasks. The company anticipates the realization of significant savings from the beginning of 2023 onwards.

The company had to reassess the revenue, invoicing, and profitability of several contracts signed during 2020 and at the beginning of 2021 related to software delivery projects, which weakens the outlook of the consulting business and software maintenance for 2022. The projects in question are fixed-price implementations of software solutions in the application area of strategy and performance management for public administration customers in the Middle East. The subcontracting costs of the ongoing project deliveries in question clearly increased in the third quarter, while the company's Consulting revenue related to these deliveries was postponed. The impact on business operations is expected to decrease gradually at the beginning of 2023.

In line with the company's strategy, the strong focus on growing the SaaS (Software as a Service) business has changed the focus of new customer acquisition to SaaS contracts instead of software license deals. The focus on growing the SaaS business can be seen in a clear 43% increase compared to the comparison period. The revenue from new software one-time license deals was clearly below the comparison period. Regarding the acquisition of new customers, the general economic uncertainty has partly postponed customers' decisions and the launch of new tenders. This is despite the fact that at the core of the company's offering are solutions that enable operational efficiency and cost savings for customers.

As a whole, the recurring revenue items of the software business, SaaS and maintenance revenues, grew by 7% in the third quarter compared to the comparison period. In the third quarter, the share of recurring profits in turnover rose to 61% from 41% in the comparison period. The increase in the relative share of continuing revenues is partially explained by the weak third quarter of the consulting business.

The increase in business expenses compared to the comparison period is partly related to the mentioned Middle East project, from investments to product development, marketing, and IT services, and on the other hand to changes supporting the company's transformation.

Despite the challenging situation, we have continued to implement QPR's new strategy to ensure continuous SaaS revenue growth. We have also continued investing especially in process mining product development, strengthening the partner ecosystem, and ensuring the effectiveness of marketing and sales.

I am very satisfied with our ability to launch a new generation of process mining technology solutions to the market. During the second and third quarters, we have offered our customers new innovative solutions that distinguish us from our competitors in the growing process mining market.

Earlier in the summer, we communicated about the new production version of QPR's process mining software QPR ProcessAnalyzer, which offers our customers the opportunity to improve operations and find cost savings by combining a deep understanding of business processes and real-time transparency of processes. The solution uses the market-leading Snowflake Data Cloud technology. QPR ProcessAnalyzer is the first and only process mining solution that works natively in the Snowflake data cloud. QPR also signed a partnership agreement and is globally the first and only Process Mining Powered by Snowflake software partner. QPR will present its unique solution and its customer benefits to an international audience in October at the Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour events in Paris, Stockholm, and Dubai.

At the end of the third quarter, together with our partner Tietoevry, we announced a new process mining solution, SAP S/4HANA Vectorial. SAP S/4HANA Vectorial is designed for customers and SAP and business -analysts as a tool for S/4HANA transformation projects. The projects in question are currently highly relevant for organizations around the globe. The tool provides users with a fast and effective way of analyzing current processes as compared to SAP best practices. Furthermore, throughout a S/4HANA migration project the tool allows for an easy estimate of the magnitude of necessary changes and the associated risks.

In the solution, QPR and Tietoevry have combined modern technology with the SAP transformation experience of top experts to create a solution that gives organizations much-needed support in difficult digital transformation projects. I believe that this is a significant and potential solution that stands out from our competitors for the successful implementation of ERP and IT system projects both in Finland and on the international market.

The ongoing change negotiations in the company are aimed at adapting the operations in order to improve the profitability of the business and to make the implementation of the company's strategy more efficient. The change negotiations deal with actions aimed at adapting the company's operation, structure, and related personnel costs to meet the requirements of a scalable business model. In addition, the company has already initiated actions to improve cost efficiency and minimize the effects of the general increase in cost levels in all areas of business.

Our goal is to be able to start the coming year with a significantly more cost-effective structure than the current one, which supports the implementation of our strategy as planned."





KEY FIGURES

EUR in thousands,

unless otherwise indicated July-Sept,

2022 July-Sept,

2021 Change,% Jan-Sept,

2022 Jan-Sept,

2021 Change,% Jan-Dec,

2021 Net sales 1,468 2,043 -28 5,680 7,085 -20 9,140 EBITDA -853 103 -931 -1,324 671 -297 241 % of net sales -58.1 5.0 -23.3 9.5 2.6 Operating result -1,102 -208 -429 -2,090 -198 -956 -1,248 % of net sales -75.1 -10.2 -36.8 -2.8 -13.7 Result before tax -1,111 -213 -420 -2,119 -291 -628 -1,356 Result for the period -1,111 -165 -575 -2,119 -225 -840 -1,356 % of net sales -75.7 -8.1 -37.3 -3.2 -14.8 Earnings per share, EUR

(basic and diluted) -0.069 -0.014 -404 -0.147 -0.019 -683 -0.113 Equity per share, EUR 0.079 0.144 -45 0.144 0.159 -9 0.035 Cash flow from operating

activities -1,419 -642 -121 -2,042 569 -459 692 Cash and cash equivalents 36 251 -86 36 251 -86 441 Net borrowings 1,504 1,002 50 1,504 1,002 50 1,241 Gearing, % 115.8 55.8 107 115.8 55.8 107 288.5 Equity ratio, % 27.7 36.9 -25 27.7 36.9 -25 8.3 Return on equity, % -326.9 -34.9 -837 -326.9 -15.8 -1,966 -111.4 Return on investment, % -115.8 -14.2 -716 -115.8 -8.8 -1,216 -49.3





REPORTING

QPR Software innovates, develops, sells, and delivers software and services in international markets aimed at facilitating operational development in organizations. QPR Software reports one operating segment: Operational development of organizations.

In addition to this, the Company reports revenue from products and services as follows: Software licenses, Renewable software licenses, Software maintenance services, SaaS (Software-as-a-service,) and Consulting.

The ongoing revenues reported by the company consist of maintenance services and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) revenue.

Software licenses are sold to customers for perpetual use or for an agreed, limited period. Renewable software licenses are sold to customers as a user right for an indefinite duration. These contracts are automatically renewed at the end of the agreed period, usually one year, unless the agreement is terminated within the notice period. Renewable license revenue is recognized at one point in time, at the beginning of the invoicing period.

Geographical areas reported are Finland, the rest of Europe (including Russia and Turkey), and the rest of the world. Net sales are reported according to the customer´s headquarters location. The company has closed its business and partnerships in Russia for the time being.





BUSINESS OPERATIONS

QPR’s purpose is to help customers achieve more with less. We help our customers drive process and business transparency, ensure that their operations are run as required and designed, and create actionable intelligence where modern AI meets thought leadership.



We do so by innovating, developing, and delivering software for analyzing, monitoring, and modelling organizations’ operations. To ensure maximum customer value, we also offer a wide range of complementary consulting services. By providing organizations with the technologies and methods to transform the invisible into visible and the unknown into manageable, they are empowered to reach long-lasting, continuous results.





NET SALES DEVELOPMENT





NET SALES BY PRODUCT GROUP

EUR in thousands July-Sept,

2022 July-Sept,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Sept,

2022 Jan-Sept,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Dec,

2021 Software licenses 56 289 -80 357 1,155 -69 1,317 Renewable software licenses 80 140 -43 631 664 -5 797 Software maintenance services 452 528 -14 1,265 1,527 -17 2,034 SaaS 441 308 43 1,227 949 29 1,283 Consulting 438 779 -44 2,200 2,790 -21 3,709 Total 1,468 2,043 -28 5,680 7,085 -20 9,140

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA

EUR in thousands July-Sept,

2022 July-Sept,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Sept,

2022 Jan-Sept,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Dec,

2021 Finland 920 907 1 3,037 3,500 -13 4,614 Europe incl. Russia and Turkey 530 764 -31 1,868 1,996 -6 2,689 Rest of the world 18 372 -95 775 1,589 -51 1,837 Total 1,468 2,043 -28 5,680 7,085 -20 9,140





July-September 2022

Net sales in the third quarter amounted to EUR 1,468 thousand (2,043). Recurring revenue accounted for 61% (41) of net sales.

The revenue of new software licenses was EUR 56 thousand (289) and decreased by 80%, due to a few individual license deals in the comparison period, which were not realized in the reporting period. The net sales of renewable software licenses decreased to 80 thousand euros (140), which was mainly because of the company's strategic focus shifting to SaaS business and changes in the contract schedule.

The net sales of software maintenance services was EUR 452 thousand (528) and decreased by 14%, which was because of the decrease in maintenance income in international channel sales, and partly to current customers transferring to SaaS services.

SaaS revenue increased EUR 441 thousand (308). At the end of the quarter, the entire offer backlog was more than EUR 8 million (Q2; over EUR 8 million) and the annual estimate of the SaaS offer backlog for the next 12 months was over EUR 1.2 million (Q2; over EUR 1.5 million).

Consulting revenue was 438 thousand euros (779) and decreased by 44%. This is primarily due to the above-mentioned difficulties in delivering projects in the Middle East and changes in the monetization schedule of one of the significant projects in this market area.

Group net sales in Finland increased by 1% and international net sales decreased by 52%. The net sales, 63% (44) derived from Finland, 36% (37) from the rest of Europe (including Turkey), and 1% (18) from the rest of the world.





January-September 2022

The revenue for January-September was 5,680 thousand euros (7,085) and decreased by 20%. The share of recurring revenue was 44% (35) of net sales, supported by strong SaaS growth. In the first two quarters of the review period, SaaS business sales developed well, which is in line with the strategy.

In the third quarter, there was a shift in orders related to new customer acquisition, and the full scale of the delivery challenges of software license projects in the Middle East became apparent. This had a significant impact on the consulting revenue.

In addition, in the comparison period of 2021, there were significant license transactions in relation to the size of the company. The share of continuing profits has developed in the direction in line with the strategy and the share of revenue has increased by 9%-units from the comparison period.

53% (49) of the group's revenue came from Finland, 33% (28) from the rest of Europe (including Turkey), and 14% (22) from the rest of the world.





FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT





July - September 2022

The Group's EBITDA was -853 thousand euros (103) and the operating result was -1,102 thousand euros (-208). The operating profit was weakened by the decreased revenue due to the timing of the Middle East project's monetization, the absence of significant new license sales, and the invoicing schedule of renewable licenses.

The Group's expenses were 20% higher compared to the comparison period due to significant subcontracting costs for projects in the Middle East, investments in accordance with the new strategy for SaaS business development, as well as product development, marketing, and international sales.

The result for the review period was -1,111 thousand euros (-165) and the profit per share was -0.069 euros (-0.014) per share.





January - September 2022

The Group's EBITDA in January-September was -1,324 thousand euros (671) and the operating result was -2,090 thousand euros (-198). The operating income was weakened mainly by the reduced revenue.

The Group's expenses were 9% higher compared to the comparison period due to subcontracting costs for projects in the Middle East, as well as investments in product development, strengthening international business, and marketing. In addition, the company has invested in the development of partner ecosystem businesses as well as in recruitments supporting the company's transformation and business support services acquired as expert services.

The Group's fixed expenses were EUR 5,863 thousand (5,532) in the review period. Credit losses, which are included in fixed costs, were 30 thousand euros (60).

The result before taxes was -2,119 thousand euros (-291) and the result for the review period was -2,119 thousand euros (-225). Earnings per share were EUR -0.147 (-0.019) per share.





FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

Cash flow from operations in the review period, January-September, was -2,042 thousand euros (569). The change in operating cash flow compared to 2021 was due to operating results and changes in working capital.

Net financial expenses were 30 thousand euros (93), and they included exchange rate losses of 7 thousand euros (9). In 2021, the costs include a one-time guaranteed payment related to the completed project, which the company paid in January.

The investments were 1,164 thousand euros (593), and they were mainly product development investments.

The group's financial position is fair. At the end of the review period, the group's cash assets were EUR 36 thousand (251), in addition to which the group has available other short-term cash assets of EUR 1 million. At the end of the review period, the group had 1,500 thousand euros of short-term bank loans and no long-term bank loans. The interim report has been prepared on the Going Concern principle, and according to the management's view, a stable financial position can be achieved both through the ongoing change negotiations and savings program. The company has received a preliminary decision on conditional financing arrangements, which will be confirmed in December 2022. This secures the company's financing until the first quarter of 2024.

Net debt in relation to equity (Gearing) was 116% (56).

The equity ratio at the end of the review period was 28% (37).





PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

QPR innovates and develops software products that analyze, measure, and model operations in organizations. The Company develops the following software products: QPR ProcessAnalyzer, QPR EnterpriseArchitect, QPR ProcessDesigner, and QPR Metrics.

In the third quarter of the year, product development expenses were EUR 710 thousand (470). Product development expenses worth EUR 364 thousand (184) were capitalized. The amortization of capitalized product development expenses was EUR 249 thousand (311). The amortization period for capitalized product development expenses is four years.

Product development expenses for the reporting period were 2,141 thousand euros (1,409) and product development expenses were capitalized in the balance sheet in the amount of 1,023 thousand euros (542). Product development depreciation of 496 thousand euros (542) was recorded in the reporting period. Capitalized product development costs are depreciated in four years.





PERSONNEL

At the end of the reporting period, the Group employed a total of 88 people (79). The average number of personnel during the period was 78 (80).

The average age of the employees is 44 (42.9) years. Women account for 25% (25) and men for 75% (75). Of all personnel, 17% (20) work in sales and marketing, 45% (39) in consulting and customer care, 30% (33) in product development, and 8% (8) in administration.

For incentive purposes, the Company has a bonus program that covers all employees. Short-term remuneration of the top management consists of salary, fringe benefits, and a possible annual bonus, mainly based on the net sales performance of the Group and business units. Furthermore, the Company has a key employee stock option plan in use.





SHARES AND SHAREHOLDER

Trading of shares Jan-Sept,

2022 Jan-Sept,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Dec,

2021 Shares traded, pcs 1,671,546 1,737,247 -4 3,323,915 Volume, EUR 1,980,554 3,639,851 -46 6,255,379 % of shares 10.4 14.5 27.7 Average trading price, EUR 1.18 2.10 -43 1.88 Shares and market capitalization Sept 30,

2022 Sept 30,

2021 Change,

% Dec 31,

2021 Total number of shares, pcs 16,455,321 12,444,863 32 12,444,863 Treasury shares, pcs 413,487 457,009 -10 457,009 Book counter value, EUR 0.11 0.11 - 0.11 Outstanding shares, pcs 16,041,834 11,987,854 34 11,987,854 Number of shareholders 1,705 1,412 21 1,509 Closing price, EUR 0.55 1.98 -72 1.85 Market capitalization, EUR 8,823,009 23,735,951 -63 22,177,530 Book counter value of all treasury

shares, EUR 45,484 50,271 -10 50,271 Total purchase value of all treasury

shares, EUR 405,726 439,307 -8 439,307 Treasury shares, % of all shares 2.5 3.7 -32 3.7

On April 6, 2022, the Annual General Meeting authorized the company's Board of Directors to decide on the share issue. On April 22, 2022, the company announced in a separate release that it had begun preparations for the rights issue during the second quarter to enable the necessary growth investments to be made.

On May 19, 2022, with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company decided on a rights offering and published the terms and conditions of the offering where the Company issued up to 4,010,458 new shares in the Company.

On June 13, 2022, the Company announced the preliminary result of its oversubscribed rights offering, and on June 15, 2022, the final result of its oversubscribed rights offering and amendments to the terms and conditions of the stock options 2019 as a result of the offering.

On June 17, 2022, the Company announced, that new shares issued in the rights offering have been registered with the trade register.

All the related stock exchange releases can be found in the Investors section of the Company's website.





GOVERNANCE

In March 2022, the Board of Directors gave notice to the shareholders of QPR Software Plc that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The Board of Directors of the Company resolved on extraordinary measures pursuant to the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament. In order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held without shareholders’ presence at the Meeting venue. Participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Meeting was possible only by way of proxy representation, by submitting counterproposals, and by asking questions in advance.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's proposal that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2021. The Annual General Meeting made an advisory decision on the Remuneration Report and decided to approve the presented Remuneration Report. The Annual General Meeting resolved that the number of Board Members is four (4) and elected Pertti Ervi, Matti Heikkonen, Antti Koskela, and Jukka Tapaninen members of the Company ́s Board of Directors. The term of office of the members of the Board of Directors expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. At its organizing meeting, the Board of Directors elected Pertti Ervi as its Chairman. In addition, the Annual General Meeting decided on the formation of the shareholders' nomination committee.

The Annual General Meeting elected Authorized Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab as QPR Software ́s auditor with Miika Karkulahti, Authorized Public Accountant, acting as principal auditor.

The term of office of the auditor expires at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the conveyance of the own shares held by the Company (share issue) either on one or on several occasions. The share issue can be carried out as a share issue against payment or without consideration on terms to be determined by the Board of Directors.

All authorizations of the Board and other decisions made by the previous Annual General Meeting are available in their entirety in the stock exchange release published by the Company on April 6, 2022.

The release can be found in the Investors section of the Company's website.





EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD

The company has received a preliminary decision on conditional financing arrangements, which will be confirmed in December 2022. This secures the company's financing until the first quarter of 2024.





SHORT-TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Internal control and risk management at QPR Software aim to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and effectively, distributes reliable information, complies with regulations and operational principles, reaches its strategic goals, reacts to changes in the market and operational environment, and that business continuity is secured taking into account the financial position.

The Company has identified the following three groups of risks related to its operations: risks related to business operations (country, customer, personnel, legal), risks related to information and products (QPR products, IPR, data security), and risks related to financing (foreign currency, short-term cash flow).

The Company has an insurance policy covering property, operational, and liability risks. Financial risks include reasonable credit risk concerning individual business partners, which is characteristic of any international business. QPR seeks to limit this credit risk by continuously monitoring standard payment terms, receivables, and credit limits.

Approximately 60% of the Group’s trade receivables were in euros at the end of the quarter (61%). At the end of the quarter, the Company had not hedged its non-euro trade receivables.

Risks and risk management practices related to the Company’s business are further described in the Annual Report 2021, pages 23-24.









QPR SOFTWARE PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS









For further information:

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 50 380 9893



About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr . com







DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key medias

www.qpr.com











FINANCIAL STATEMENT INFORMATION





CONSOLIDATED COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT

EUR in thousands. unless

otherwise indicated July-Sept.

2022 July-Sept.

2021 Change.

% Jan-Sept.

2022 Jan-Sept.

2021 Change.

% Jan-Dec.

2021 Net sales 1,468 2,043 -28 5,680 7,085 -20 9,140 Other operating income Materials and services 406 248 64 1,141 882 29 1,106 Employee benefit expenses 1,711 1,434 19 5,262 4,898 7 6,824 Other operating expenses 204 259 -21 601 633 -5 968 EBITDA -853 103 931 -1,324 671 -297 241 Depreciation and amortization 249 311 -20 766 869 -12 1,489 Operating result -1,102 -208 -429 -2,090 -198 -956 -1,248 Financial income and expenses -9 -5 -73 -30 -93 -68 -108 Result before tax -1,111 -213 -420 -2,119 -291 -628 -1,356 Income taxes 0 49 -100 0 66 -100 0 Result for the period -1,111 -165 -575 -2,119 -225 -840 -1,356 Earnings per share. EUR

(basic and diluted) -0.069 -0.014 -404 -0.147 -0.019 -683 -0.113 Consolidated statement of

comprehensive income: Result for the period -1,111 -165 -575 -2,119 -225 -840 -1,356 Exchange differences on

translating foreign operations 0 2 -81 1 3 -67 -3 Total comprehensive income -1,110 -163 -583 -2,118 -222 -852 -1,359

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

EUR in thousands Sept 30,

2022 Sept 30,

2021 Change,

% Dec 31,

2021 Assets Non-current assets: Intangible assets 2,268 2,003 13 1,563 Goodwill 358 513 -30 358 Tangible assets 198 156 27 319 Right-of-use assets 5 221 -98 148 Other non-current assets 280 360 -22 277 Total non-current assets 3,110 3,252 -4 2,666 Current assets: Trade and other receivables 2,325 2,045 14 2,694 Cash and cash equivalents 36 251 -86 441 Total current assets 2,361 2,297 3 3,135 Total assets 5,470 5,549 -1 5,800 Equity and liabilities Equity: Share capital 1,359 1,359 0 1,359 Other funds 21 21 0 21 Treasury shares -406 -439 -8 -439 Translation differences -66 -67 -2 -68 Invested non-restricted equity fund 2,943 5 54932 5 Retained earnings -2,552 916 -379 -448 Equity attributable to shareholders of

the parent company 1,299 1,795 -28 430 Current liabilities: Interest-bearing liabilities 1,500 1,000 50 1,500 Interest-bearing lease liabilities 40 254 -84 182 Advances received 786 684 15 627 Accrued expenses and prepaid income 1,490 1,303 14 2,293 Trade and other payables 355 513 -31 768 Total current liabilities 4,171 3,753 11 5,370 Total liabilities 4,171 3,753 11 5,370 Total equity and liabilities 5,470 5,549 -1 5,800

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

EUR in thousands July-Sept,

2022 July-Sept,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Sept,

2022 Jan-Sept,

2021 Change,

% Jan-Dec,

2021 Cash flow from operating activities: Result for the period -1,111 -165 -575 -2,119 -225 -840 -1,356 Adjustments to the result 252 294 -15 768 887 -13 1,518 Working capital changes -553 -742 -25 -662 72 -1,023 713 Interest and other financial

expenses paid -8 -2 335 -29 -150 -81 -164 Interest and other financial

income received 0 1 -100 0 2 100 3 Income taxes paid 0 -28 -100 0 -17 100 -22 Net cash from operating activities -1,419 -642 121 -2,042 569 -459 692 Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of tangible and

intangible assets -429 -215 100 -1,164 -593 96 -942 Net cash used in investing activities -429 -215 100 -1,164 -593 96 -942 Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from short term

borrowings 800 300 167 1,600 1,000 60 1,500 Repayments of short term

borrowings -800 - - -1,600 -700 129 -991 Payment of lease liabilities -49 -69 -30 -183 -208 -12 - Sales of own shares - - - 34 - - - Share issue net 16 - - 2,948 - - - Net cash used in financing activities -33 231 -114 2,798 92 2,930 509 Net change in cash and cash

equivalents -1,882 -626 -201 -408 68 -697 258 Cash and cash equivalents

at the beginning of the period 1,918 878 118 441 185 138 185 Effects of exchange rate changes

on cash and cash equivalents 0 -1 72 2 -2 244 -2 Cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the period 36 251 -86 36 251 -86 441

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR in thousands Share

capital Other

funds Translation

differences Treasury

shares Invested non-

restricted

equity fund Retained

earnings Total Equity Jan 1, 2021 1,359 21 -70 -439 5 881 1,759 Stock option scheme 15 15 Comprehensive income 3 -225 -222 Equity June 30, 2021 1,359 21 -67 -439 5 671 1,552 Stock option scheme 11 11 Comprehensive income 0 -1,131 -1,131 Equity Dec 31, 2021 1,359 21 -67 -439 5 -449 430 Stock option scheme 5 5 Disposal of own shares 34 34 Share issue net 2,937 2,937 Exchange rate differences in equity of foreign operations 12 12 Comprehensive income 1 -2,119 -2,118 Equity June 30, 2022 1,359 21 -66 -406 2,943 -2,552 1,299





NOTES TO INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This report complies with the requirements of IAS 34” Interim Financial Reporting”. Starting from the beginning of 2022, the Group has applied certain new or revised IFRS standards and IFRIC interpretations, as described in the Consolidated Financial Statements 2021. The implementation of these new and revised requirements has not impacted on the reported figures. For all other parts, the accounting principles and methods are the same as they were in the 2021 financial statements. Considering the company's financial position, this interim report has been prepared on the Going Concern -principle and taking into account the management's view of achieving a stable financial position both through ongoing change negotiations and the savings program and through ongoing financial negotiations.

In preparation of the consolidated financial statements, management is required to make estimates and assumptions regarding the future and to consider the appropriate application of accounting principles, which means that actual results may differ from those estimated.

All amounts presented in this report are consolidated figures, unless otherwise noted. The amounts presented in the report are rounded, so the sum of individual figures may differ from the sum reported. This report is unaudited.





INTANGIBLE AND TANGIBLE ASSETS

EUR in thousands Jan-Sept,

2022 Jan-Sept,

2021 Jan-Dec,

2021 Increase in intangible assets: Acquisition cost Jan 1 12,846 11,987 11,987 Increase 1,055 542 859 Increase in tangible assets: Acquisition cost Jan 1 2,705 2,622 2,622 Increase 108 45 83

CHANGE IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR in thousands Jan-Sept,

2022 Jan-Sept,

2021 Jan-Dec,

2021 Interest-bearing liabilities Jan 1 1,682 947 947 Proceeds from short term borrowings 1,600 1,249 1,500 Repayments 1,741 942 765 Interest-bearing liabilities Sept 30/ Dec 31 1,540 1,254 1,682

PLEDGES AND COMMITMENTS

EUR in thousands Sept,

2022 Sept,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Change,

% Business mortgages (held by the Company) 2,383 2,386 2,386 0 Minimum lease payments based on lease agreements: Maturing in less than one year 18 23 23 -21 Maturing in 1-5 years 11 29 23 -53 Total 29 52 46 -37 Total pledges and commitments 2,412 2,491 2,432 -1

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY QUARTER

EUR in thousands July-Sept,

2022 April-June,

2022 Jan-Mar,

2022 Oct- Dec

2021 July-Sept,

2021 April-June,

2021 Net sales 1,468 2,012 2,201 2,054 2,043 2,138 Other operating income 0 0 0 0 0 0 Materials and services 406 407 328 224 248 297 Employee benefit expenses 1,711 1,740 1,811 1,925 1,434 1,692 Other operating expenses 204 135 263 335 259 146 EBITDA -853 -270 -201 -430 103 3 Depreciation and amortization 249 245 271 620 311 278 Operating result -1,102 -515 -472 -1,050 -208 -275 Financial income and expenses -9 -11 -10 -15 -5 -8 Result before tax -1,111 -526 -483 -1,065 -213 -283 Income taxes 0 -103 103 -66 49 52 Result for the period -1,111 -629 -380 -1,131 -165 -231

GROUP KEY FIGURES

EUR in thousands, unless

otherwise indicated Jan-Sept or

Sept 30, 2022 Jan-Sept or

Sept 30, 2021 Jan-Dec or

Dec 31, 2021 Net sales 5,680 7,085 9,140 Net sales growth, % -19.8 6.9 1.9 EBITDA -1,324 671 241 % of net sales -23.3 9.5 2.6 Operating result -2,090 -198 -1,248 % of net sales -36.8 -2.8 -13.7 Result before tax -2,119 -291 -1,356 % of net sales -37.3 -4.1 -14.8 Result for the period -2,119 -225 -1,356 % of net sales -37.3 -3.2 -14.8 Return on equity (per annum), % -326.9 -15.8 -111.4 Return on investment (per annum), % -115.8 -8.8 -49.3 Cash and cash equivalents 36 251 441 Net borrowings 1,504 1,002 1,241 Equity 1,299 1,795 430 Gearing, % 115.8 55.8 288.5 Equity ratio, % 27.7 36.9 8.3 Total balance sheet 5,470 5,549 5,800 Investments in non-current assets 1,207 750 942 % of net sales 21.3 11 10.3 Product development expenses 2,141 1409 2,115 % of net sales 37.7 20 23.1 Average number of personnel 78 80 80 Personnel at the beginning of period 80 88 88 Personnel at the end of period 88 79 80 Earnings per share, EUR

(basic and diluted) -0.147 -0.019 -0.113 Equity per share, EUR 0.081 0.144 0.035



