Uponor Corporation, Investor news, 21 October 2022 at 10:00 am EEST

Uponor publishes its Q3 results and arranges a webcast on 4 November 2022

Uponor Corporation will publish its January–September 2022 Interim Report on Friday, 4 November 2022 at around 8:00 am EET.

A live webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held later on the same day, starting at 2:30 pm EET at https://uponor.videosync.fi/2022-q3, hosted by Uponor Corporation’s President and CEO Michael Rauterkus and CFO Markus Melkko.

To ask questions, please participate in the conference call by registering at https://call.vsy.io/access-9417. After registration you will receive phone number and a conference ID to access the conference call. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

All interim report materials, a link to the webcast and later on its recording are available at https://www.uponorgroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations/interim-reports/2022.

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

Uponor in brief

Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com