Amplience Webinar Highlights Benefits of Composable Storefront for Salesforce Commerce Cloud Users

Deep Dive Webinar on October 26 helps users accelerate towards better storefront performance

LONDON and NEW YORK, October 21, 2022 -- Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform, is focusing on how users of Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) can improve shopping experiences for customers by deploying Composable Storefront, in a webinar that will be broadcast to European and US audiences on October 26th.

Amplience CEO and founder, James Brooke, will talk to Kieran Lane, Director of Solution Engineering for EMEA at Amplience, to provide an overview of Composable Storefront and how it can help retailers to make the most of ‘headless’ benefits.

Composable Storefront is Salesforce’s solution to a modern mobile storefront framework, designed to be the next generation SFCC frontend. It interacts with the SFCC backend APIs and other backend system APIs directly and renders the customer experience more efficiently.

As long-term partners, Amplience and Salesforce are well positioned to provide guidance to SFCC users on how they can accelerate their way to better storefront performance. The agenda of the webinar will be as follows:

- Overview of Composable Storefront, and how it helps retailers to ‘go headless’ fast

- How to supercharge site performance, using Composable Storefront to improve speed

and agility with content delivery, while reducing page load time

- How to reduce costs with pre-packaged integrations - the Amplience Composable

Storefront solution

- How to drive differentiation and personalization to create rich shopping experiences

that drive conversions

- A live content merchandising and marketing capability demo, using the Composable

Storefront accelerator

To register for the webinar, select your region, and visit:

UK/EMEA: https://amplience.com/webinars/going-composable-storefront-with-salesforce-commerce-cloud-emea/

USA: https://amplience.com/webinars/going-composable-storefront-with-salesforce-commerce-cloud-amer/

About Amplience



Amplience is a commerce experience platform that takes the heavy lifting out of digital content, giving your technical and marketing teams the freedom to create digital experiences without limits. The platform’s MACH Alliance certified architecture delivers maximum speed, agility and scalability. More than 400 of the world’s leading brands use Amplience including Crate & Barrel, Traeger Grills, Ulta Beauty, Coach, OTTO Group, GAP, Currys, Argos and The Very Group. Amplience has 200 global employees and has raised $180 million from investors including Farview Equity Partners, Sixth Street and Octopus Ventures.

Visit www.amplience.com for more information.

Salesforce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.



Press information:

Julie Kirby / Jessica Mularczyk

Ascendant Communications, for Amplience

amplience@ascendcomms.net

+44 (0) 7956 955625 / +1 508-498-9300

