Global Automotive Differential Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring BorgWarner, Dana, Eaton and Hyundai Wia Among Others

The global automotive differential is expected to grow from $19.20 billion in 2021 to $20.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The automotive differential market is expected to reach $25.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Major players in the automotive differential market are American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (AAM), BorgWarner Inc., Dana Incorporated, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hyundai Wia Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Linamar Corporation, Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN plc, Drexler Automotive GmbH, Neapco Inc., Magna International Inc., PowerTrax, Auburn Gear Inc., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, The General Motors Company, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co. Ltd. (PPF), R.T. Quaife Engineering Ltd., and Tianjin Tanhas Technology Co. Ltd.



The automotive differential market consists of sales of automotive differential products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transfer power from the engine to the perpendicularly positioned wheels so that wheels on the same axle can rotate at different speeds and enable cars to turn. They're also the components through which a rotating driveshaft can change direction. A differential is a gear system that requires little maintenance and typically lasts the whole life of the vehicle.



The main types of automotive differentials are locking differentials, limited-slip differentials (LSD), open differentials, and torque vectoring differentials. The electronic limited-slip differential is used to eliminate the uneven power distribution in the vehicles. An electronic limited-slip differential bridges the gap between the full All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system and a two-wheel-drive differential system. The various types of drive include front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4wd). The various vehicles where they're used are passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive differential market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive differential market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The automotive differential market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive differential market statistics, including automotive differential industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive differential market share, detailed automotive differential market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive differential industry. This automotive differential market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rapidly expanding demand for SUVs is significantly contributing to the growth of the automotive differential market going forward. SUVs (sport utility vehicles) are four-wheel-drive vehicles that can be driven over various types of roads. Differentials are a crucial part of all types of vehicles, including SUVs, as they transfer the power from the engines to the wheels and let the wheels spin at different speeds, which helps the vehicle turn smoothly without losing stability or slipping.

For instance, according to the international energy agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, SUV sales have grown by 10% from 2020 to 2021, and SUVs are on course to become 45% of global car sales. Therefore, rapidly expanding demand for SUVs will drive the automotive differential.



Technology development is the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive differential market. Major companies operating in the automotive differential market are developing and launching new technologies such as differentials with enhanced performance and functionality.

The countries covered in the automotive differential market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Automotive Differential Market Characteristics



3. Automotive Differential Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Automotive Differential



5. Automotive Differential Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Automotive Differential Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Automotive Differential Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Automotive Differential Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Automotive Differential Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (ELSD)

Locking Differential

Limited-Slip Differential (LSD)

Open Differential

Torque Vectoring Differential

6.2. Global Automotive Differential Market, Segmentation By Drive, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)/Four Wheel Drive (4WD)

6.3. Global Automotive Differential Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

7. Automotive Differential Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Automotive Differential Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Automotive Differential Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



