The Worldwide Security Operations Center Industry is Expected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Operations Center Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type, By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Security Operations Center (SOC) market size is expected to reach USD 13.50 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Greater concerns associated with cyber-attacks and data breach, along with the rising need for continuous monitoring and analysis of data activity, has resulted in increased adoption of the Security Operations Center (SOC). Organizations are preemptively implementing solutions for threat management and centralized security on account of the rising adoption of mobile devices and increasing digitization.



Initiatives are taken by organizations to address regulatory mandates and manage threat detection and integrate proactive monitoring to support the growth of the industry. The adoption of cloud-based solutions and services has increased, especially among small and medium-sized businesses, on account of its affordability, greater processing power, and reduction in operational overhead.



The BFSI sector is a major user of the Security Operations Center (SOC). The greater need to safeguard sensitive consumer and financial data and prevent data breach supports the growth of this segment. Banks and financial institutions are adopting these solutions for reduced risks and improved safety while offering improved customer services. These services offer defense against frauds, threats & vulnerabilities.



North America dominated the global market owing to established infrastructure and early technological adoption. High acceptance of the Security Operations Center (SOC) by BFSI, healthcare, and automotive sectors for protection against cyber-attacks and data theft boosts the adoption. The presence of leading industry players in the region, along with the introduction of technologically advanced solutions, drive the industry growth in the region.



Security Operations Center (SOC) Market Report Highlights

The market for incident response service is expected to hold a significant share during forecast period. This service enables the companies to address security regulations and meet industry standards promptly

Professional services accounted for the largest revenue share on account of greater need to address security threats with high efficiency and greater results

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a fast pace on account of its affordable price and high processing capabilities

By end-use, the healthcare industry is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to greater need to protect sensitive patient data

North America region will lead the global market by 2030. This is due to the growing demand for cloud computing services in the region.

The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large market players with global presence including Airbus Cybersecurity, Atos, AT&T Inc., Binary Defense, BitLyft Cybersecurity, Check Point, and CyberSecOp among others

