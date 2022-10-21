Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Report 2022: Packaging & Food Services and Biomedical Industries Offer Significant Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type (Short chain length, Medium Chain Lenth), Production Methods (Sugar Fermentation, Vegetable Oil Fermentation), Application (Packaging & Food Services, Biomedical) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





PHA market is expected to reach at USD 167 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Growing awareness towards environment and harmful impacts of conventional plastics is driving the growth for PHA market. Developed regions such as Europe and North America are introducing strict regulations, which can provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

By application, biomedical accounted for second-largest market share for PHA market, in terms of volume, in 2021

Plastics are finding increasing use for the fabrication of biomedical materials and drug delivery applications. Both, synthetic and bio-based plastics are utilized for manufacturing biomedical equipment depending upon the suitability and properties required. The synthetic plastics used are PE, PS, PVC, and PP, whereas PLA and PHA are biodegradable. The mechanical properties of these materials are of primary importance in this segment as these need to match with their specific medical applications including tissue engineering and wound treatment.

Sugar fermentation is expected to be the second-fastest growing application for PHA market during the forecast period, in terms of value

sugar fermentation is The most common production method, based on the source of raw material. Since sugarcane, beet, molasses, and bagasse is available in abundance and is easily consumed and converted by bacteria to produce PHA, it is projected to grow at second-highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe region was the largest market for PHA in 2021, in terms of volume

Europe is one of the pioneers of biodegradable plastics and has a significant focus on sustainable packaging. Increased awareness in Europe about environmental issues has resulted in the formulation of laws and regulations which have influenced the creation of biological waste treatment facilities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Green Procurement Policies

High Availability of Renewable and Cost-Effective Raw Materials

Biodegradability Driving Consumption

Increasing Concerns About Human Health and Safety

Restraints

High Price Compared with Conventional Polymers

Performance Issues

Opportunities

Increasing Scope in End-Use Segments

Emergence of New Raw Materials

Cost Reductions Through Economies of Scale

Cyanobacteria Enabling Cost Reduction

Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

Challenges

Manufacturing Technology in Initial Phase

Underutilization of Manufacturing Plants

Expensive and Complex Production Process

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Sources and Processes of PHA Production

8 Production Capacity Analysis

9 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, by Type

10 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, by Production Method

11 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, by Application

12 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Biomer

Bluepha

Cj Cheiljedang I Bio

Cofco

Danimer Scientific

Full Cycle Bioplastics LLC

Genecis Bioindustries Inc

Kaneka Corporation

Mango MaterialS

Medpha

Nafigate Corporation

Newlight Technologies, Inc

Phabuilder

Rwdc Industries

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Tepha, Inc.

Terraverdae Bioworks Inc.

Tianan Biologic Materials Co. Ltd

