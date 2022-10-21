Cloud Security Solutions and Services Market Size Worth $1, 620, 599 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 15.9%: Business Practices, Latest Data, Regulatory Perspective & Market Potential Says Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expanding acceptance of cloud infrastructure and the application of common industry norms are two additional factors that will drive the growth of the global cloud security solutions and services market during the forecast period. The concept of cloud infrastructure-as-a-service has become very popular recently. Likewise, it is anticipated that private and public IT security regulatory authorities would keep an eye on how these cloud platforms integrate cloud security into their infrastructure with suitable oversight and control.

The global cloud security solutions and services market was estimated to be worth $325,690 billion and is projected to increase to $1, 620, 599 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Cloud web security allows traffic to be redirected to the cloud rather than the servers by using a middleman. Following traffic analysis by the cloud, only approved users are permitted access. The cloud prevents incoming traffic from the server that does not have its consent. Applications of cloud security include threat protection, visibility, risk assessment, threat protection, activity monitoring, analytics, user and data governance, threat remediation/mitigation, and threat protection.

Key players operating in the global car subscription market are:

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Amazon

Check Point Software Technologies

Alphabet Inc.

Broadcom Incorporate

When people use the internet to undertake deliberate, politically motivated attacks against cloud IT infrastructures, there are widespread cyberattacks that cause data loss for people, companies, and governments. An increase in organizational data breaches or data leaks is driving the growth of the global cloud security solutions and services market. Compared to data stored on corporate systems, cloud data is more susceptible to attacks. The main barriers to market expansion are the strict regulations and protocols of the government as well as the danger of information loss. Three methods exist for losing the data. The machine shuts down when cloud technology fails, and the backup data is lost forever. The increase in complexity brought on by virtual infrastructure, a lack of qualified experience, and a lack of faith in cloud service providers are all barriers to the global cloud security solutions and services market expansion. Vendors of cloud security services may be able to win their client's trust by being open and honest regarding information security.

During the forecast period, the retail trade segment is anticipated to increase at the greatest CAGR. Thanks to artificial intelligence in retail businesses, customers may now shop without having to wait in a regular checkout queue.

Owing to the several measures done by government organizations to increase investments in security solutions, to name a few, North America is anticipated to hold the greatest cloud security solutions and services market during the forecast period. The market's presence in the region will also grow as a result of growing partnerships among the key players in the industry and an uptick in phishing and cyberattacks.

Fortinet Inc. announced the release of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, a new security solution for Multi-Cloud, in July 2020. The company's current Secure SD-WAN Cloud On-Ramp capabilities are complemented by this solution, which enables users and enterprises to connect securely to cloud services and applications.

