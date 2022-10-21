The Worldwide Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty Balloon Catheters Industry is Projected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters estimated at US$997.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Normal Balloon Catheter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$772 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $271.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$271.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$246.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Cutting Balloon Catheter Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Cutting Balloon Catheter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$90.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$109.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$161.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Spectranetics Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

